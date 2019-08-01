TshisaLIVE

Rihanna shuts down the internet with these sexy lingerie snaps

01 August 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rihanna has been causing heatwaves online.
Image: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

By now, Rihanna has reached that level where she can pretty much bottle her farts and make a fortune in the perfume game, or wear plastic bags and spark a new shoe trend.

So there was little surprise this week when she had the internet trembling with two snaps of her in lingerie.

The star shot up Twitter trends lists and dominated Instagram timelines around the world on Wednesday when she posted a picture of her new Savage x Fenty's tie-dye print lingerie range.

It is available online from R240 to R800.

The range goes live on Thursday, but thirsty fans will probs need a bit more time to cool down from the heat Riri brought in the promo snap before rushing to grab the range.

She also posted a lavender leopard-print lace piece from Savage x Fenty.

The posts drew a combined eight million likes on Instagram and more than 100,000 tweets in just five hours.

Now if only she could drop new music...

Here are some of the reactions.

