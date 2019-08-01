Rihanna shuts down the internet with these sexy lingerie snaps

By now, Rihanna has reached that level where she can pretty much bottle her farts and make a fortune in the perfume game, or wear plastic bags and spark a new shoe trend.

So there was little surprise this week when she had the internet trembling with two snaps of her in lingerie.

The star shot up Twitter trends lists and dominated Instagram timelines around the world on Wednesday when she posted a picture of her new Savage x Fenty's tie-dye print lingerie range.

It is available online from R240 to R800.

The range goes live on Thursday, but thirsty fans will probs need a bit more time to cool down from the heat Riri brought in the promo snap before rushing to grab the range.