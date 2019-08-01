Rihanna shuts down the internet with these sexy lingerie snaps
By now, Rihanna has reached that level where she can pretty much bottle her farts and make a fortune in the perfume game, or wear plastic bags and spark a new shoe trend.
So there was little surprise this week when she had the internet trembling with two snaps of her in lingerie.
The star shot up Twitter trends lists and dominated Instagram timelines around the world on Wednesday when she posted a picture of her new Savage x Fenty's tie-dye print lingerie range.
It is available online from R240 to R800.
The range goes live on Thursday, but thirsty fans will probs need a bit more time to cool down from the heat Riri brought in the promo snap before rushing to grab the range.
She also posted a lavender leopard-print lace piece from Savage x Fenty.
The posts drew a combined eight million likes on Instagram and more than 100,000 tweets in just five hours.
Now if only she could drop new music...
Here are some of the reactions.
Ho visto delle foto di Rihanna in lingerie pic.twitter.com/080jh7T8Pd— blessed be the fight ✨ (@evabuendia_) July 31, 2019
😶😲Rihanna so damn fineeeee.......holyyyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/OUfx7rG92X— helina (@helinahk102) August 1, 2019
#Rihanna sends temperatures soaring pic.twitter.com/FNxlycNqHq— Telugu 69 (@69_telugu) August 1, 2019
rihanna while we beg for new music pic.twitter.com/QRwsoQMZln— JONATHAN (@jonathansbetter) July 31, 2019
Okay fine Rihanna I’ll buy your lingerie https://t.co/nfq8bTSPcl— atlanta rose (@_ANNNASUN) July 31, 2019