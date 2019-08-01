Shimza: The biggest threat to jobs is not government policy - it's technology

Unemployment figures cast a dark shadow over Mzansi this week and DJ Shimza has weighed in on a debate around the topic, claiming that technology is the biggest threat to jobs.

There are 49,000 fewer people employed in domestic environments, and the mining sector is one of the biggest industries to have shed thousands of jobs.

A Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday found that the unemployment rate climbed from 27,6% in the first quarter of 2019 to 29% in the second quarter.

The news sent shockwaves across the country and sparked several discussions online about employment.

DJ Shimza, who has never been scared to speak about politics and current affairs, took to Twitter this week to share his thoughts on unemployment in the country.

He warned that the biggest threat was not government but technology that would change the way people work and make some jobs obsolete.