TshisaLIVE

Sjava splits fans with his stance on school

01 August 2019 - 14:42 By Masego Seemela
Sjava encourages fans to go to school.
Sjava encourages fans to go to school.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Afro-soul muso Sjava took to social media to encourage fans to go to school, however not everyone agreed with his stance. 

The star tweeted, "Guys please go to school" as he shared the "trials and tribulations" he went through to get to where he is today. 

Being considered one of the biggest names in Mzansi, with a whole BET award to prove his talent, surely advice from him would be welcomed by the nation, right?

Well, that wasn't the case and this is how social media responded to his tweet: 

Floods of praises

Some fans praised Sjava for giving solid advice to the younger generation, as they echoed his sentiments that having an education was better than being both unemployed and uneducated.

Mixed feelings about the tweet

Some tweeps were on the fence, as they agreed that school was important but following one's dreams was more important. 

Disagreed with the entire sentiment  

Others disagreed with his tweet, highlighting the unemployment rate in the country. While they explained that life had no guarantees and going to school was not for everyone, they said attending school did not mean one would be successful in life.

Sjava says Drake may be big but he's here to work with Zola & Phuzekhemisi

Sjava 's dream collab is different to most people's, and we are here for it!
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Sho Madjozi shuts down Sjava romance rumours after 'cosy' snap goes viral

Sorry to bust the bubble but the BET winners aren't an item...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Sjava wasn't impressed by 'English' cyphers for Sway & tweeps are touched!

"I was not criticising English rappers," Sjava quickly clarified when tweeps came for him
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sjava pens sweet appreciation post to Nomzamo Mbatha

This is the kind of positivity this industry needs to thrive! We have decided to stan forever ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntobeko speaks out on Zodwa breakup: She knows the truth TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
X