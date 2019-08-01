Sjava splits fans with his stance on school
Afro-soul muso Sjava took to social media to encourage fans to go to school, however not everyone agreed with his stance.
The star tweeted, "Guys please go to school" as he shared the "trials and tribulations" he went through to get to where he is today.
Being considered one of the biggest names in Mzansi, with a whole BET award to prove his talent, surely advice from him would be welcomed by the nation, right?
Well, that wasn't the case and this is how social media responded to his tweet:
Floods of praises
Some fans praised Sjava for giving solid advice to the younger generation, as they echoed his sentiments that having an education was better than being both unemployed and uneducated.
Mixed feelings about the tweet
Some tweeps were on the fence, as they agreed that school was important but following one's dreams was more important.
Disagreed with the entire sentiment
Others disagreed with his tweet, highlighting the unemployment rate in the country. While they explained that life had no guarantees and going to school was not for everyone, they said attending school did not mean one would be successful in life.
I feel you there, but other than going to school to equip ourselves with employable skills, schooling also helps us to be critical thinkers.— Choppa 🇿🇦 (@choppa_matsimbi) July 31, 2019
School Is Not For Everyone, Like It Or Not.. You Know Better. pic.twitter.com/jGlzfuI1qL— Cheese 🧀 Relz (@RelzMozzarella) July 31, 2019
Education is part of the sets of tool one may need to equip themselve in building a successful career...personally i agree with u @Sjava_atm pic.twitter.com/gwx0MSk3Z6— Xolani Kunene (@Trevasky) July 31, 2019