So The Queen’s Jerry just woke up to die again?
The Queen remains undefeated when it comes to drama and Wednesday night's episode was no different, with Jerry Maake staring death in the eyes for the third time.
Fans have been on a rollercoaster of emotions over the past few days after Jerry's prostate cancer led to him collapsing and ending up in a coma.
He later died.
But they don't call him Robocop for nothing... For the second time in the show's history, Jerry did a Stefano DiMera and woke up from the dead.
Malume then wrote a letter telling Vee she must pull the plug if he is ever in the same situation again.
Not long thereafter, Jerry was dying again and Vee was ready to carry out his instructions.
In an emotional scene, she said the decision was difficult and she didn't want to do it, but she would honour his wishes.
While fans were getting ready to say their RIPs and bring flowers to the house, Jerry's daughter, Amo, stepped in to stop Vee.
In a last-minute twist, Amo walked into the room with a court order and declared: "No one is going to end my father's life, except God."
Fans were shocked and deep in their feels.
They poured on to social media to flood timelines with memes and messages about the drama.
