TshisaLIVE

So what now for Metro FM? Here’s who fans think should replace DJ Fresh

01 August 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Radio legend, DJ Fresh was axed from Metro FM for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.
Radio legend, DJ Fresh was axed from Metro FM for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.
Image: DJ Fresh via Instagram

Twitter is still up in arms after Metro FM let go of radio legend, DJ Fresh for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener. 

After not having Fresh on-air for three weeks, the radio station decided his fate on 9 July following findings by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) for the use of foul language. 

Fresh's boot from the station isn't sitting well with fans as they've shared their frustrations on Twitter asking for a new replacement for the Breakfast Show. 

Not all is dark and gloomy for DJ Fresh as he is set to host the Drive Time slot on the popular Joburg-based station, 947.  

He will be joined by co-host Mantsoe Pout and Shannon Leibach who'll present traffic while Reolan Reddy and Lebogang Siboka will produce the show.

Following his departure from Metro FM, DJ Fresh said he felt a sense of relief and was excited about his next move.

Most read

  1. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntobeko speaks out on Zodwa breakup: She knows the truth TshisaLIVE
  5. Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
X