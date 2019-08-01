So what now for Metro FM? Here’s who fans think should replace DJ Fresh
Twitter is still up in arms after Metro FM let go of radio legend, DJ Fresh for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.
After not having Fresh on-air for three weeks, the radio station decided his fate on 9 July following findings by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) for the use of foul language.
Fresh's boot from the station isn't sitting well with fans as they've shared their frustrations on Twitter asking for a new replacement for the Breakfast Show.
Metro FM they need to hire someone to replace DJ Fresh, Relebogile she's not the one to take your to your workplace. Its 7am but with her its like 1pm.#metrofm— She is my Mum (@moradia78) July 19, 2019
I just hope #MetroFM doesn't replace #DjFresh with #ZodwaWabantu 😢😢😢 They've been known for recruiting trending people... so anything is possible. 😂😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/XCLmahP62M— Eazy-Ed🌐 (@TheEazyEd) July 9, 2019
Fresh Breakfasters, no better Dj can replace Dj Fresh when he is absent? #FreshBreakfast #Metrofm— ITU TUDU (@ItuTudu) July 12, 2018
I've already divorced MsuneriFM AKA @METROFMSA! Cant wait for the 1st of August to finally relocate to @947. #BigDawg @DJFreshSA #djfresh #DjFreshSa #AskAMan #MetroFMBreakfast #MetroFM #947BreakfastClub #947Joburg #947 #SABC pic.twitter.com/yCfk7IK2KS— Bati 🇿🇦 (@Bati_Zo) July 22, 2019
@DJFreshSA can't for #1stOfAugust to officially say goodbye to #MetroFM— Tim Rams™ (@iam_timrams) July 29, 2019
Not all is dark and gloomy for DJ Fresh as he is set to host the Drive Time slot on the popular Joburg-based station, 947.
He will be joined by co-host Mantsoe Pout and Shannon Leibach who'll present traffic while Reolan Reddy and Lebogang Siboka will produce the show.
Following his departure from Metro FM, DJ Fresh said he felt a sense of relief and was excited about his next move.
Two more sleeps till we shut s*** down!!!! #FreshOn947— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 30, 2019
am sure he will be moving soon, so you wont have to worry about choosing!!! ;-) #NotMyWords— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 30, 2019
Tell us more Dawg. Is Kelebogile being moved or teaming up with @moflavadj ?— MJ the DeeJay (@MmelaKutu) July 30, 2019