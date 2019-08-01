So what now for Metro FM? Here’s who fans think should replace DJ Fresh

Twitter is still up in arms after Metro FM let go of radio legend, DJ Fresh for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

After not having Fresh on-air for three weeks, the radio station decided his fate on 9 July following findings by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) for the use of foul language.

Fresh's boot from the station isn't sitting well with fans as they've shared their frustrations on Twitter asking for a new replacement for the Breakfast Show.