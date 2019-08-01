TshisaLIVE

Tristan Thompson insists he was single when he met Khloe Kardashian

01 August 2019 - 12:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
NBA star Tristan Thompson has denied vacationing with baby mama, Jordan Craig, while defending Khloe Kardashian.
Image: Instagram/Tristan Thompson

Questions on whether or not Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson cheated on his first baby mama, Jordan Craig, when he first got together with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian keep resurfacing and Tristan has finally spoken up.

On Wednesday, the NBA star set the record straight on Twitter where he denied cheating on Jordan while pursuing Khloe.

He said that the hate towards Khloe is unwarranted.

The situation involving the three has always been messy, with Khloe enduring public attacks and being called a homewrecker for allegedly getting between Tristan and Jordan, something she has constantly denied.

Instagram snaps from both Tristan and Jordan sparked rumours that they have decided to give love another chance.

Jordan was the first to share a picture of her and her son soaking up in the sun, with Tristan also posting a snap of his son on a yacht. 

View this post on Instagram

The BOSS & me. #BossTalk

A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

View this post on Instagram

My little Prince is living life 😍

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
