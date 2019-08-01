Tristan Thompson insists he was single when he met Khloe Kardashian
Questions on whether or not Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson cheated on his first baby mama, Jordan Craig, when he first got together with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian keep resurfacing and Tristan has finally spoken up.
On Wednesday, the NBA star set the record straight on Twitter where he denied cheating on Jordan while pursuing Khloe.
I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible. I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false.— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) July 31, 2019
He said that the hate towards Khloe is unwarranted.
Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) July 31, 2019
The situation involving the three has always been messy, with Khloe enduring public attacks and being called a homewrecker for allegedly getting between Tristan and Jordan, something she has constantly denied.
Instagram snaps from both Tristan and Jordan sparked rumours that they have decided to give love another chance.
Jordan was the first to share a picture of her and her son soaking up in the sun, with Tristan also posting a snap of his son on a yacht.