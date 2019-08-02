TshisaLIVE

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle: The world needs healing

02 August 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Felicia Mabuza-Suttle says we need healing.
Just days after comparing US president Donald Trump's America to living under apartheid, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle said America and the world needs healing.

Ma Felicia made headlines earlier this week when she shared on social media how she didn't leave the house in some US neighbourhoods without her driver's licence, for fear of being stopped by the police. She compared this to the pass system under apartheid.

She returned to the platform on Thursday to share a series of videos of Marianne Williamson asking white people to apologise to African Americans for present and past transgressions.

Commenting on the videos, Felicia said the world needed to find healing and said the spirit of reconciliation felt on her SA talk show in the early '90s was needed in 2019.

"Healing is needed in America and around the world. Brings back the reconciliation process we endeavored to have on The Felicia Show, when we brought black and white South Africans to talk."

She quoted former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who said: "The Felicia Show was a weekly mass counseling for South Africans on how to reach out and forgive during our time of transition from apartheid to democracy."

Felicia brought the message home to Mzansi, sharing a follower's belief that men should also apologise to women they had hurt.

"You are right. We need it so bad, especially with what we are evidencing in our beautiful Mzansi," she wrote.

