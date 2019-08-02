TshisaLIVE

Hilarious! DJ Fresh's 947 gig takes us back to DJ Euphonik's #Nonke days

02 August 2019 - 11:11 By Cebelihle Bhengu
DJ Fresh is winning with his new gig.
DJ Fresh is winning with his new gig.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Fresh

DJ Euphonik's attempt to help his friend, DJ Fresh, keep his new gig at 947 has taken an unexpected and hilarious turn that had many in stitches.

Euphonik, being the good friend he is, congratulated Fresh on his new show at the station. Then, hilariously, he suggested the two meet to discuss words that Fresh must avoid on air so he keeps his job this time around.  

But he wasn't ready for the response, which took us back to 2016: "Yewena Reverend Nonke!!!"

Euphonik practically single-handedly invented the whole "ms*nery" business, only he used the actual derogatory Zulu word, which Fresh has since adapted.

DJ Fresh's first day on the 947 drive show had Mzansi all kinds of excited. Fans across the country showered him with love on Twitter as he began his new show on August 01, 2019, after being sacked by the SABC in July 2019.

2016: The year Euphonik introduced us to #Nonke

The phrase "Msunu yenu nonke," which Euphonik used during his Twitter rant aimed at his ex Bonang Matheba undoubtedly became the talk of the town in ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Nonke! AKA, Zinhle, Euphonik and Bonang win Drama Queen of the Year

It's been a rollercoaster year for AKA, Bonang, DJ Zinhle and Euphonik. The four were 'honoured' for their part in stealing the headlines this year ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

WATCH | Mzansi loves DJ Fresh and reactions to his new 947 gig proved it

DJ Fresh received an overwhelming amount of love from fans and entertainment industry colleagues on his first day at 947.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

