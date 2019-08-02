Hold up! So now 'Skeem Saam’s' Kwaito is telling Tbose not to break girls' hearts?
Tbose is having serious relationship problems, so the last person he should probably be consulting is Kwaito. But here we are, and Kwaito is now telling his bestie not to break hearts.
Tbose has been suffering from a broken heart since Sihle showed him flames, and has decided the best way to deal is to dribble until he finds peace.
He has also been drinking heavily and living recklessly.
Moghels have been left dizzy by mfana's heart-breaker vibes and think he is a real tough guy.
His friends are now worried that he is going to go on a rampage, with Kwaito telling him not to play games with girls.
That is rich coming from the guy who was two-timing on his longtime girlfriend and broke her heart.
The irony was not lost on fans, who flocked to social media to vent their frustrations at Kwaito and laugh at Tbose's pain.
#SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 irony on Kwaito advising Tbose not to break girls hearts 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WkcCO7MUIU— Im here for likes💓 (@MMM2GI) August 1, 2019
Mara relationship ya nyesa 🤣🤣🤣 #skeemsaam bona Tbose now is acting all tough pic.twitter.com/ETORenE8ns— Phaks (@thabisophakwago) August 1, 2019
Tbose wants to be a heartbreaker now?? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/99QiGRZOAy— Nontsikelelo Mhlanga🇸🇿 (@ntsikie_05) August 1, 2019
Thabo is not over Sihle,hence he is consuming alcohol.He needs to hv several n deal with his feelings 1st .You cannot move on if u r nt over someone #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/DHlvWaEMe0— Nerd_AfricanChick (@NAfricanchick) July 31, 2019
The problem here is that Tbose has had it easy and now he can't deal with real life #SkeemSaam— Sine M (@_psyne) August 1, 2019
Lmao the way Tbose is heartbroken his dealing of pain is classical 🤣🤣🤣🤣 no more Mr nice guy #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/BAN5n7sjuX— SG❄️🏳️🌈🇿🇦 (@Seago_SG) August 1, 2019
Tbose is taking this breakup ka cleavage maaan 😂😂😂#SkeemSaam— PHAAHLA ☔ (@MoeletsiPercy) August 1, 2019
Tbose just needs to come down its just a phase maan its not end of the world its not like he found sihle cheating #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/dbfpyHOxco— Sharon (@Shayronny) July 30, 2019