IN MEMES| Mzansi just wants to be part of Somizi's crew

Somizi gave fans a glimpse of his day ones on his hit reality show this week, and now we all wanna line up for application forms to join the crew.

Somizi's group consists of his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane; Vusi Nova; his bae, Mohale Motaung; and several others.

During the show, Somizi spoke about some of his friendships, including how he and Bonang had made up, and hung out with a few of his besties.

The crew met in ekasi for drinks, but it took a turn when Somizi said he wanted champopo. His friends, however, were on some "we-don't-do-that-here" trip.

They even threw back to old times and played Ludo.

It was all too much for fans of the Idols SA star, who flooded social media with memes about how they wanted a bestie like Somizi.