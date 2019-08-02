IN MEMES| Mzansi just wants to be part of Somizi's crew
Somizi gave fans a glimpse of his day ones on his hit reality show this week, and now we all wanna line up for application forms to join the crew.
Somizi's group consists of his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane; Vusi Nova; his bae, Mohale Motaung; and several others.
During the show, Somizi spoke about some of his friendships, including how he and Bonang had made up, and hung out with a few of his besties.
The crew met in ekasi for drinks, but it took a turn when Somizi said he wanted champopo. His friends, however, were on some "we-don't-do-that-here" trip.
They even threw back to old times and played Ludo.
It was all too much for fans of the Idols SA star, who flooded social media with memes about how they wanted a bestie like Somizi.
I act like I'm ok but deep down I wanna be Somizi's bestie #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/VLYC61nPjl— Slindele Mseleku (@MsSlindo) August 1, 2019
Somizi's group 💓 I want to be a part of that group. I want a gay friend 💖#LTDWSomizi— Queen _penny (@Penelop60102880) August 1, 2019
So this is wer somizi gets these big words 😂😂😂😂 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/QZQdxW1Xa3— Nonke Mabizela (@nonkem) August 1, 2019
@somizi please take me for a ride in that whip....it's doing the thing!#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/Lxp5kgYB0w— Amogelang Moilwa (@amo_mamoo) August 1, 2019
Somizi uDom mani 😂😂😂. Athi I was making an appearance 🤣🤣🤣. I'm going to pull that stunts to my friends, leave unexpectedly.#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/Hm2VXRqOrf— Zₑₑ (@Zethu1119) August 1, 2019
"Oo"... #LTDWSomizi #livingthedreamwithsomizi pic.twitter.com/FdFaROm9oi— x thesunandherflowers🌻 (@_benutty) August 1, 2019