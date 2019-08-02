TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES| Mzansi just wants to be part of Somizi's crew

02 August 2019 - 09:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi has made friends with Bonang again.
Somizi has made friends with Bonang again.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi

Somizi gave fans a glimpse of his day ones on his hit reality show this week, and now we all wanna line up for application forms to join the crew.

Somizi's group consists of his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane; Vusi Nova; his bae, Mohale Motaung; and several others. 

During the show, Somizi spoke about some of his friendships, including how he and Bonang had made up, and hung out with a few of his besties.

The crew met in ekasi for drinks, but it took a turn when Somizi said he wanted champopo. His friends, however,  were on some "we-don't-do-that-here" trip.

They even threw back to old times and played Ludo.

It was all too much for fans of the Idols SA star, who flooded social media with memes about how they wanted a bestie like Somizi.

MORE

IN MEMES | Somizi's life makes tweeps want their own 'SomG'

Fans have no doubt that Somizi's life is truly worth a reality show
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Here's what's on Somizi's dedicated menu at Zuri Beach

Somizi is set to launch a cooking show and cookbook soon.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN MEMES | LOL! Twitter dubs 'Idols SA' the 'new home of comedy'

That Somizi, Unathi and DJ Fresh 'resurrection' moment left Twitter howling!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntobeko speaks out on Zodwa breakup: She knows the truth TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans call BS on Zandile's 'Please Step In' claims TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
Protestors take on police in Johannesburg CBD.
X