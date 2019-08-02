Mzansi loves DJ Fresh and reactions to his new 947 gig proved it
DJ Fresh's first day as host of the 947 drive show did not only signify new beginnings for the broadcaster, but proved just how much South Africans love and rally behind him.
Hours before the show started on Thursday, many tweeted in anticipation, conveying congratulatory messages to Fresh. Some even told him they were inspired by his story of new beginnings after being sacked by the SABC.
Industry colleague and media personality Bonang Matheba took congratulating Fresh to a different level altogether, almost bringing him to tears when she surprised him in studio with two bottles of her MCC range, House of BNG.
Their moment was captured in a video that has gone viral.
And then, @bonang_m came through😭 Nothing like some @houseofbng to celebrate the start of @freshon947🍾 cc @DJFreshSA @MantsoePout @shannon_leibach @freshon947 pic.twitter.com/Een99zT4PO— 947 loves you! (@947) August 1, 2019
More love, with a pinch of hilarious shade.
😱 Even @METROFMSA is listening to #FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/wK3QVonBrV— Molaudzi (@TumzaYDN) August 1, 2019
#FreshOn947#somlandelaudjfresh— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) August 1, 2019
This is the day!
Have a blast @DJFreshSA
Will listen in & call 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/BoecSOfTGF
.@DJFreshSA call me so we can go through that list of words you must not use on the show today. Phela wena unomlomo these days 🤣 🤬 #FreshOn947— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) August 1, 2019
AND THEY ARE LIVE!!! Witnessing radio history! Welcome to #FreshOn947!!! 🎊💃🏾🍾 pic.twitter.com/o4FvOWtK6j— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) August 1, 2019
WELCOME BACK THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME so good to hear you back. 🐐 @DJFreshSA #FreshOn947 ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️— Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) August 1, 2019
Thanks for such an amazing afternoon @947.— NINA HASTIE (@THATninahastie) August 1, 2019
You guys are absolute FIRE 🔥🔥🔥@MantsoePout @DJFreshSA #FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/EGZhPqETrj
"Thanks SO much for all the messages and well wishes!!! I am nothing without all of you and will eternally cherish all these moments!!! #FreshOn947, said Fresh.
Thanks SO much for all the messages and well wishes!!! I am nothing without all of you and will eternally cherish all these moments!!! #FreshOn947— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) August 1, 2019