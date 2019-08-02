Here's why not everyone is happy about Drake's new album
When Drake announced a new album this week, the last thing he probably expected was for some fans to pull a "nah, fam! It's fine, you can keep it".
The superstar is a hot commodity in the memes market after his hilarious cameo in a Chris Brown music video recently. And he thought he would add to the hype around his name when he announced he would be releasing an album.
Titled Care Package, the compilation features loose songs, B-sides and other knick-knacks from Drizzy Drake's career.
The rapper usually shuts down the internet for days when he drops an album, and topped the trends list again on Friday for Care Package.
This time, though, not everyone was losing their minds or wanting to give him their first-borns in gratitude for his genius.
Many were just upset at being given "leftovers" they'd already heard.
To quote the rapper, they were like...
Hey Drake can you wave your hands and say “ooh wow” in a mocking tone pic.twitter.com/urVpXTckNu— me, but stronger 🐝 🛸 (@camslaughter465) July 28, 2019
They made their feelings known on Twitter and piled timelines with memes and messages venting their feelings.
Drake: I’m dropping an compilation of old songs— sean (@bdfrnd) August 2, 2019
me: pic.twitter.com/U8AIMTfcbU
These kids really think Drake dropped NEW music 😪 #Carepackage pic.twitter.com/EmfuhgkLOU— Hannah (@HannahFKaur) August 2, 2019
Niggas are really crying to drake when they not even getting girls in irl pic.twitter.com/uaUWQGxuc5— **!*^*SIN++**^ (@iLoveSmokinMidd) August 2, 2019
Me bumping these Drake tracks like it's the first time I've heard them pic.twitter.com/3tMd2Yiiaq— Barker Haines (@RUFAREEZUS) August 2, 2019
Me acting like I haven’t heard all these songs on Drake’s Care Package. pic.twitter.com/zTmfeHW4ra— LE$🕴🏿 (@YvngLes) August 2, 2019
Drake giving everybody legal versions of So Far Gone and his greatest loosies pic.twitter.com/PJt43rCrp5— M (@drizzysightings) August 2, 2019
Drake is really releasing old school bangers so i don’t have to struggle with shit remixes n quality on youtube n soundcloud anymore pic.twitter.com/XVM6KFQ7DX— A. (@amirnrf) August 1, 2019
drake really put trust issues on care package pic.twitter.com/UL9EdStO8Z— L (@leilah0ney) August 2, 2019