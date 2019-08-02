Here's why not everyone is happy about Drake's new album

When Drake announced a new album this week, the last thing he probably expected was for some fans to pull a "nah, fam! It's fine, you can keep it".

The superstar is a hot commodity in the memes market after his hilarious cameo in a Chris Brown music video recently. And he thought he would add to the hype around his name when he announced he would be releasing an album.

Titled Care Package, the compilation features loose songs, B-sides and other knick-knacks from Drizzy Drake's career.

The rapper usually shuts down the internet for days when he drops an album, and topped the trends list again on Friday for Care Package.

This time, though, not everyone was losing their minds or wanting to give him their first-borns in gratitude for his genius.

Many were just upset at being given "leftovers" they'd already heard.

To quote the rapper, they were like...