TshisaLIVE

'Skeem Saam’s' Koloi: People give me sympathy when I walk around

02 August 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
'Skeem Saam’s' Koloi talks about the sympathy his character is currently receiving.
'Skeem Saam’s' Koloi talks about the sympathy his character is currently receiving.
Image: Masego Seemela

Skeem Saam’s Koloi is going through a tough time on the show at the moment after the death of his mother, and Tshepo Senatle says he is getting a lot of sympathy on the streets for his character.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tshepo shared that playing Koloi left him deep in his feels.

"Koloi is going through a serious turmoil and I can't help but be touched by what's happening in his life."

He explained that his character is only 17 years old but has been thrown in the deep end and had to face the world alone.

"He has a little brother and a very grumpy aunt. All his life he's been with his mother, the only person he was able to lean on for help and now that she's gone, Koloi is feeling vulnerable."

While playing a grieving Koloi on set, Tshepo explained that pulling a convincing crying face was not easy, as he had to wait for the "right" tears to come.

"Acting is not always easy as it requires a lot of research and determination. I had to do some research on grief, because I have to convince eight million viewers who watch Skeem Saam."

Tshepo explained that wherever he goes people feels sorry for Koloi.

"Koloi being the naughty guy he is, he is also human and doesn't deserve what he is currently going through. I think Koloi needs to grab everything by the chest and take whatever is thrown at him. He has nobody else but himself right now."

His character is not only experiencing grief but also flames from his aunt, Sis Ouma, who is seen to be giving Koloi a tough time despite the loss of his mother.

"It's quite sad that Koloi is left with a mean aunt who is the only person he can call a mother. And a father who just came back in the picture from nowhere and also an uncle who doesn't really show authority."

When asked what is set to happen for Koloi, Tshepo said people should stay glued to their screens as Koloi is going to see more flames.

IN MEMES | Koloi is seeing flames from Skeem Saam's Sis Ouma

Fans react to ma's lack of compassion towards a grieving Koloi
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

LOL! Skeem Saam viewers think Koloi might be related to Floyd Shivambu

Despite how naughty Koloi is, fans miss him and want him to come back home
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Skeem Saam’s Koloi took space cookies to school & the net is a mess

Little did anyone know that he was actually adding some of the green stuff to the batter to make space cookies.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

IN MEMES | Is MaNtuli really gone? 'Skeem Saam' fans refuse to believe it

Could it be that MaNtuli ka iOne is really dead?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntobeko speaks out on Zodwa breakup: She knows the truth TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans call BS on Zandile's 'Please Step In' claims TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
Protestors take on police in Johannesburg CBD.
X