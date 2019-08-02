TshisaLIVE

Skolopad scores cameos on Isidingo and The Queen

02 August 2019
Nonhlanhla Qwabe, popularly known as Skolopad, will soon make a cameo appearance on SA's favourite soap opera Isidingo.

TshisaLIVE understands that Skolopad got the gig after going for auditions and will be playing the role of a neighbour to Palesa in one episode. 

The episode will air in the next couple of weeks, so keep a lookout for her on your screens. 

TshisaLIVE's attempts to call Skolopad for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. However, speaking to Daily Sun this week, she explained that she had joined two talent agencies online to find acting gigs and was happy when she was given some parts.

"When I perform as a brand, people will not tell me during a performance that what I was doing was not the right thing. With acting, directors stop you immediately and you have to act again. There is more perfection in acting than when I perform on my own," she added.

Skolopad also claimed that she had a cameo on The Queen. 

The part-time singer from QwaQwa, Free State, has shared in the past her dissatisfied with just being a social media sensation and was determined to make it big in the industry.

She first found fame at the Metro FM Awards back in 2017, when she showed up in a "barely there" yellow dress.

