TshisaLIVE

Twitter accuses Ntsiki Mazwai of being hateful after Leanne Manas 'white privilege' tweet

02 August 2019 - 12:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Ntsiki Mazwai is one of the hosts on Moja Love's 'Show Me Love'.
Ntsiki Mazwai is one of the hosts on Moja Love's 'Show Me Love'.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and TV host, Ntsiki Mazwai is catching heat from all sides after she called Leanne Manas form SABC's Morning Live a talentless host whose success can only be attributed to her whiteness.

Ntsiki said this as Leanne celebrated her 15th anniversary as the show's host. "I don't think Leanne Manas is amazing at her job. I think she's just white. And enjoying privilege. She can't even speak indigenous languages. She is not African."

Tweeps were quick to come to Leanne's defence, calling Ntsiki bitter, angry and hateful, especially towards women. 

Unfazed by the criticism, she recorded and posted a minute-long video in which she said she stands by her views.

"We have a situation in SA where white people get privilege and they get priority when it comes to jobs. What we witnessed in the SABC in the last couple of years, is black people getting shifted around, but white faces getting more prominent positions," she said.

"My problem with this is SA is a black-dominated country, so white people can't be the face. That's ridiculous", she continued.

Moja Love has since released a statement saying the channel does not share the same views as those expressed by Ntsiki. 

MORE

Ntsiki on Leanne Manas: She's ignorant of black culture, it's white privilege in action

Inside Ntsiki Mazwai and Leanne Manas's fiery Twitter exchange
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Pearl Thusi and Ntsiki Mazwai settle their 'beef'

Pearl Thusi and Ntsiki Mazwai traded shade on social media just two months ago.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Gay vs straight men - who's a bigger danger to society? asks Ntsiki Mazwai

"It's not the gay men running around raping people.....it's you 'straight' and 'real' men!" Ntsiki Mazwai said
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntobeko speaks out on Zodwa breakup: She knows the truth TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans call BS on Zandile's 'Please Step In' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
X