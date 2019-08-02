Twitter accuses Ntsiki Mazwai of being hateful after Leanne Manas 'white privilege' tweet
Poet and TV host, Ntsiki Mazwai is catching heat from all sides after she called Leanne Manas form SABC's Morning Live a talentless host whose success can only be attributed to her whiteness.
Ntsiki said this as Leanne celebrated her 15th anniversary as the show's host. "I don't think Leanne Manas is amazing at her job. I think she's just white. And enjoying privilege. She can't even speak indigenous languages. She is not African."
No I don't think Leanne Manna is amazing at her job- I think she is just white. And enjoying privilege. She can't even speak indigenous languages. She is not African.— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 1, 2019
Tweeps were quick to come to Leanne's defence, calling Ntsiki bitter, angry and hateful, especially towards women.
I still stand my ground and says , I don't care who #Ntsiki is arguing with and about what ,all I know is that she's always wrong...she's so bitter . toxic— Bapela Harris (@BapelaM) August 1, 2019
Ntsiki please for once nje o swabise satane and say something positive about another being....yhu ha.a!! pic.twitter.com/LbVl2YLGfu— Thabang💯Malatji (@NoFlex_Zone3) August 1, 2019
Ever since 'woke' became a trend, now everybody is claiming that they woke. Do ull even know what it means?we now hiding behind being woke as an excuse to spread negativity. Is that what we doing Africans? #Leanne #ntsiki pic.twitter.com/AiYGnfMy5w— ntombizamaxaba (@levena34minxi) August 1, 2019
Unfazed by the criticism, she recorded and posted a minute-long video in which she said she stands by her views.
"We have a situation in SA where white people get privilege and they get priority when it comes to jobs. What we witnessed in the SABC in the last couple of years, is black people getting shifted around, but white faces getting more prominent positions," she said.
"My problem with this is SA is a black-dominated country, so white people can't be the face. That's ridiculous", she continued.
Statement from NTSIKI MAZWAI about Leanne Mannas and Moja Love. ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/t4g23FqTV0— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 1, 2019
Moja Love has since released a statement saying the channel does not share the same views as those expressed by Ntsiki.
Statement on Nstiki Mazwai's Remarks pic.twitter.com/e4hUFWe0IY— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) August 1, 2019