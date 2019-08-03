TshisaLIVE

Bonang applauds Nadia Nakai’s new ambassador gig

03 August 2019 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Nadia Nakai announces she is new brand ambassador for Reebok
Nadia Nakai announces she is new brand ambassador for Reebok
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

Talk about securing another major bag, Nadia Nakai aka Bragga announced yesterday that she's the new brand ambassador of Reebok South Africa. 

The Imma Boss rapper who recently released her new album, Nadia Naked, shared her excitement about the new endorsement deal.

Nadia told  TshisaLIVE  that she was excited about following in the footsteps of powerful women. 

"I am so excited about this global endorsement deal as I will be following in the footsteps of powerful women who have been endorsed by this brand."

She added that the endorsement deal was all about empowering women and uplifting young female rappers. "People need to follow my Reebok journey as we have a lot in store for women."

When asked what else she planned to do with the brand, the rapper excitedly said they were looking into a possible sneaker ranger, sunglasses and custom pieces.

Bonang stepped in to congratulate the accomplishment and made it clear that she was team Nadia.

Queen B was not the only one feeling Nadia recent "win" as fans shared congratulatory messages to the star. 

 Nadia thanked her fans for all the love ans support.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans call BS on Zandile's 'Please Step In' claims TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntobeko speaks out on Zodwa breakup: She knows the truth TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki on Leanne Manas: She's ignorant of black culture, it's white privilege ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X