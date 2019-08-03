Bonang applauds Nadia Nakai’s new ambassador gig
Talk about securing another major bag, Nadia Nakai aka Bragga announced yesterday that she's the new brand ambassador of Reebok South Africa.
The Imma Boss rapper who recently released her new album, Nadia Naked, shared her excitement about the new endorsement deal.
Nadia told TshisaLIVE that she was excited about following in the footsteps of powerful women.
"I am so excited about this global endorsement deal as I will be following in the footsteps of powerful women who have been endorsed by this brand."
She added that the endorsement deal was all about empowering women and uplifting young female rappers. "People need to follow my Reebok journey as we have a lot in store for women."
When asked what else she planned to do with the brand, the rapper excitedly said they were looking into a possible sneaker ranger, sunglasses and custom pieces.
I’m proud to announce that I’m the official BRAND AMBASSADOR for @reeboksouthafrica #Webragdifferent #sporttheunexpected #ReebokWomen 📸 @jitenramlal pic.twitter.com/bEtvQ68XOy— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) July 31, 2019
Bonang stepped in to congratulate the accomplishment and made it clear that she was team Nadia.
Congratulations baby!! Only way is UUUUUUPPPPP!! 🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾💐 https://t.co/8iiWf9vnns— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 31, 2019
Queen B was not the only one feeling Nadia recent "win" as fans shared congratulatory messages to the star.
Yo @Nadia_nakai congratulations on getting the Reebok gig and also your album is 👌🏻— R O T H M V N N (@RothmannMusic) August 1, 2019
Nadia Nakai bags deal with Reebok @Nadia_nakai https://t.co/p62S7X97IL pic.twitter.com/CPpBGdjXFt— CENTELIBA RECORDS (@CentelibaRecord) August 1, 2019
Congrats! @Nadia_nakai bags deal with Reebokhttps://t.co/0L9dmbAEmg— Fakaza News (@FakazaNews) August 1, 2019
Now We can add Reebok in our sneakers collection 🤣😅😎 smart move @reeboksa ✊🏿🌍🇿🇦👌🏿💣💥 congrats @Nadia_nakai ✊🏿✌🏿 Blessings Up 🙏🏿— Dr.TiisY_EtsO. 🇿🇦🙏🏿🖤☝🏿🇿🇦 (@WalazDB) August 1, 2019
Nadia thanked her fans for all the love ans support.