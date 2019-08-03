Bonang applauds Nadia Nakai’s new ambassador gig

Talk about securing another major bag, Nadia Nakai aka Bragga announced yesterday that she's the new brand ambassador of Reebok South Africa.

The Imma Boss rapper who recently released her new album, Nadia Naked, shared her excitement about the new endorsement deal.

Nadia told TshisaLIVE that she was excited about following in the footsteps of powerful women.

"I am so excited about this global endorsement deal as I will be following in the footsteps of powerful women who have been endorsed by this brand."

She added that the endorsement deal was all about empowering women and uplifting young female rappers. "People need to follow my Reebok journey as we have a lot in store for women."

When asked what else she planned to do with the brand, the rapper excitedly said they were looking into a possible sneaker ranger, sunglasses and custom pieces.