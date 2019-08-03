TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Busiswa burns a hole in the floor with her dance moves

03 August 2019 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Busiswa dancing to her song 'My Power' will give you the feels.
Image: Instagram/ Busiswa

Busiswa continues to bask in the glory of featuring on Beyoncé's album The Gift, which dropped a two weeks ago.  

And, rightfully so! 

Busiswa, Moonchild and Anatii flew the SA flag high by securing a spot on the queen's album, which coincided with the release of The Lion King. 

Taking to Instagram, Busiswa shared a clip of her performing the track, Don't Take My Power recently. 

"#Mood they ain't never gonna take my power," she captioned the vid.  

Busiswa's dance moves and energetic performance is sure to get you pumped up for the weekend. 

Cava the video: 

'The power is in our hands,' roar SA celebs at Nigerian tweep

Trying to compete was a bad move...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Levels! Beyoncé handpicks Moonchild & Busiswa to feature on 'The Gift'

In the words of Bonang Matheba, 'Busiswa and Moonchild did what needed to be done!'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mzansi shouts 'Siya Vuma!' to Busiswa & Moonchild's spice on Beyoncé's album

From Moonchild's perfectly timed 'YEBO' to Busiswa's 'VUMANI BO!', that song slaps!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

