WATCH | Lol! Junior De Rocka’s lil girl has him wrapped around her finger

03 August 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Junior De Rocka pays her daughter Sbahle to stop crying.
Image: Junior De Rocka/ Instagram

Everyone knows that kids pulls all strings to get what they want. They don’t care where they are or who is watching them. 

But it's different with Sbahle cause her dad pays her to stop crying. Imagine!

Junior De Rocka took to Twitter recently to share a video of his daughter Sbahle throwing  a tantrum at the mall.

"This is my day summarized. She didn’t wanna leave the mall and when I finally convinced her, she wanted me to pay her to stop crying, my daughter is something else," Junior wrote.

The musician asked what’s the problem and moghel told him that she wants money and nothing else.

After she was given the money, little Sbahle got into the car in a happy mood and started counting her moolah.

Talk about calling the shots neh! 

Watch the video:

