Judie Kama to her & Kay Sibiya's lil man: We loved you before we knew you

04 August 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kay Sibiya and his gal, Judie Kama, are now parents of a baby boy.
Image: Instagram/Kay Sibiya

Kay Sibiya and his girlfriend, Judie Sbahle Kama are evidently loving every moment of parenthood. 

The lovebirds welcomed their bundle of joy into the world last week. 

Taking to Instagram, Judie shared pictures from a maternity shoot they did before their baby's arrival. 

"We loved you before we knew you. Even when there was just hope for you-we loved you."

Announcing the birth of his son on Instagram, Kay said he could not describe the love he feels for his "king". 

"My heart is full... what manner of love is this? I have never felt anything like this. I saw God... I saw God, held him in my hands and I was born again. My King has arrived. When I looked him in his eyes I saw God and fell hopelessly in love with him. I held the tangible proof of his love, you are the manifestation of God’s Glory on earth!" Kay wrote.

TshisaLIVE
