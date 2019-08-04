TshisaLIVE

'Tell them don't teach me Bantu education' – Zakes Bantwini on DJ Arch Jnr's homework

04 August 2019 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Arch Jnr asks for help with his homework on Instagram.
Image: Facebook / DJ Arch Jnr

SA's favourite six-year-old, DJ Arch Junior took to Instagram asking fans for help with his homework but this was no ordinary homework... well according to Zakes Bantwini. 

Arch Junior posted what looked like a diagram of a grasshopper, asking his followers to help him label it and "wanted to see something".  

While some followers asked who gave him the homework, others jokingly reminisced of their childhood days. 

This, however, did not sit well with Zakes Bantwini who said, "You're not going to need this in your life, whoever gave you this homework tell him or her that uncle Zakes says you not allowed to teach me Bantu education."

Putting a follower in check, Zakes added that DJ Arch Junior was not in varsity and should rather be taught investments as he will need that either way.

"He'll study this when he chooses agricultural entomologist, as this stage, it is a waste of his mind," he said. 

WATCH | Talent runs in DJ Arch Jnr's family

It looks like DJ Arch Jnr's lil sis could soon be taking over his spot.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Yasss nana! DJ Arch Jnr shows off his academic awards

This is the content Mzansi signed up for!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Arch Jnr on why he DJs: 'I love making people dance'

Arch knows what makes him happy and he's not about to stop.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Sizwe Dhlomo defends Arch Jnr amidst 'child star curse' criticism

Sizwe wasn't about to let people rain on DJ Arch Jnr's parade!
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

