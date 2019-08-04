TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa drops snippets of new music video

04 August 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Clement Maosa has shared scenes of new music video.
Clement Maosa has shared scenes of new music video.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Skeem Saam actor-turned-muso Clement Maosa shared snippets of his African-infused music video which dropped recently. 

The music video titled Rhythm Of Your Heart shows him dancing and singing on a desert-like area with a live band and African print dancers.

Although he is known for his acting skills, Clement has been throwing his efforts into music of late. He explained that Rhythm Of Your Heart is about being proudly African and the power you possess.

"Never turn your back on your roots because that’s who you are. Be proudly African and show the world how powerful you are," he added.

Here are some of the scenes from the video.

SNAPS | Clement Maosa conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

Clement Maosa was part of this year's Trek4Mandela expedition.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Skeem Saam's Clement to Cornet: I’m blessed to work with you

Clement and Cornet are also skeem and brothers for life in reality
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Skeem Saam’s Clement: Some youth must get over their entitlement & get to work

Clement says nothing replaces the values of hard work.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa: Kwaito’s black tax struggles are real to me

Clement Maosa has been preaching the reality of so many South Africans burdened by black tax with his character Kwaito on Skeem Saam, and told ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Ncaaw! Clement Maosa is #LoveGoals as he gushes over his bae

Fam, let's grab our pens and papers and take some notes on how to win at this love game
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

WATCH | So many feels! Vusi Nova's As'phelelanga tugs at the heartstrings

Vusi Nova's music video for Asp'phelanga needs to be archived because of how brilliantly it pays homage to the legends of the entertainment ...
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

WATCH | Clement Maosa pops the question

Clement Maosa is an engaged man.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'We're all her children now' - Celebs spend Mother's Day with Akhumzi's mom

Akhumzi's mom was showered with love and presents.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

IN MEMES | Twitter can't deal with Kwaito's dumb reaction to everything!

Kwaito is always lying and it's annoying the hell out of Skeem Saam viewers.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Why Skeem Saam’s Kwaito ditched a career in law

Dude drops pearls of wisdom for the culture
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

The next Leshole: Skeem Saam’s Kwaito just can’t get a break

The soapies writers just love a tragedy!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans call BS on Zandile's 'Please Step In' claims TshisaLIVE
  3. Hilarious! DJ Fresh's 947 gig takes us back to DJ Euphonik's #Nonke days TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki on Leanne Manas: She's ignorant of black culture, it's white privilege ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why not everyone is happy about Drake's new album TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X