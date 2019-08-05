DJ Speedsta on drinking every weekend 'to pay his dues'

After years of drinking regularly, DJ Speedsta realised that it was time to start taking care of his health.

In a discussion on their platform, POPcast Speedsta told his co-hosts, Ms Cosmo, Scoop and DJ Vigilante how back in his time he felt the need to drink every weekend just to pay his dues.

"I used to feel like it was part of my dues, I feel like what if I am in the club and I am not having shots. Like, that's part of dues, that's what I do. That's what gets people going, you get to a point where it's part of your dues but then what about you."

Speedsta shared that his past drinking habit was catching up with him as he ages.

"I probably drank like ten-years straight, the reality is I am growing up as a person and my previous drinking habits are catching up with me. Just a few years ago, I came to the realisation that I needed to take care of myself."

In a tweet earlier this week, Scoop mentioned that rappers needed to take care of their appearance.

"You n*ggers are smoking and drinking all sorts of things and doing drugs at a young age, and it shows. You n*ggers look horrible on your mixtape covers. Remember ladies buy music more than gents. Look presentable."