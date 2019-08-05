TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Idols SA Lenthea's side-eye is a whole mood!

And exactly how we feel on a Monday

05 August 2019 - 12:29 By Masego Seemela
Idol SA contestant, Lenthea's side eye has got social media abuzz dubbing it the new meme in te streets.
Image: Idols SA/ Twitter

Idols SA has been back on our screens for several weeks but Sunday evening's show served extra sauce when contestant Lenthea's side-eye caught fans' attention.

This week, contestants on the show were grouped together to perform a song. The trouble came when they had to choose their parts in the song. 

While other groups gelled effortlessly and found the exercise quite easy, others were not on the same note - like Lenthea's group. 

She was paired with another contestant who argued that the third group member couldn't take the bridge and chorus, as the judges would then hear her voice more.

This left Lenthea to serve us with the now-iconic "Don't mess with me" look which has been dubbed the new meme in these social media streets.

Here's Black Twitter's reaction to the killa side-eye look: 

