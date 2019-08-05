TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Uyajola' shows how a day at the beach can see your wig snatched

05 August 2019 - 09:12 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub is a host on 'Uyajola'.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

The PSL may have just kicked off, but one dude is already leading Mzansi in dribbling. Sphelele was featured on Moja Love's hit reality show, Uyajola, allegedly taking his side to the beach.

Zimtembi's bae was apparently creeping behind his girl's back when he took his baby mama and seven-month-old child to the beach.

That was when the Uyajola crew rolled up and disturbed the party.

Malume's missus ran at the couple and soon sand was flying, EVERYWHERE!

Ai. Sphelele bolted from the situation like he was at the Olympics, but later tried to play it off like he was just bonding with his baby.

Meanwhile, the wigs were off as the two women had a heated confrontation that turned real ugly.

Fans were shocked at the sight and soon filled social media with comments and memes about the confrontation.

They also slammed Jub Jub for making accusations without bringing slips.

Others were just here to advise nyatsis to always wear clean underwear and costumes in case they get caught.

