IN MEMES | 'Uyajola' shows how a day at the beach can see your wig snatched
The PSL may have just kicked off, but one dude is already leading Mzansi in dribbling. Sphelele was featured on Moja Love's hit reality show, Uyajola, allegedly taking his side to the beach.
Zimtembi's bae was apparently creeping behind his girl's back when he took his baby mama and seven-month-old child to the beach.
That was when the Uyajola crew rolled up and disturbed the party.
Malume's missus ran at the couple and soon sand was flying, EVERYWHERE!
Catch all the expose on #Uyajola99 on Moja LOVE DStv Ch 157 every Sun at 21h00. pic.twitter.com/NChBhFhcps— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) August 2, 2019
😂 I had to. She slapped all that beach sand off his entire body #Uyajola99 #uyajola pic.twitter.com/9L4e6h7iQy— Lutroo Da-Music (@lutroo_da_music) August 4, 2019
Ai. Sphelele bolted from the situation like he was at the Olympics, but later tried to play it off like he was just bonding with his baby.
Meanwhile, the wigs were off as the two women had a heated confrontation that turned real ugly.
Fans were shocked at the sight and soon filled social media with comments and memes about the confrontation.
They also slammed Jub Jub for making accusations without bringing slips.
Others were just here to advise nyatsis to always wear clean underwear and costumes in case they get caught.
This guy ran 😂😂😂 #Uyajola99 #uyajola #MojaLoveTv pic.twitter.com/UPvPLw59VQ— Sbusiso Mpisane (@SbMosia) August 4, 2019
If only our sisters can learn to deal with the trouble and stop fighting each other. #Uyajola99 #uyajola @MojaLoveTv pic.twitter.com/CKvr7e4gXJ— Mosimana Wa Molobedu (@TebogoRamaselel) August 4, 2019
These wigs were meant to embarrass ladies #Uyajola pic.twitter.com/PpigTwawM8— Umdiliya wenyaniso 👌 (@kadibandlela) August 4, 2019
#Uyajola okay, how does JubJub go to a confrontation without proof, kante where is the Ipad🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/8b9VQwsFFG— Suelove##$ (@MarotholiSuzan) August 4, 2019
People at the age of 22 are in serious and committed relationships..🤔..— Miyelani (@Mabasa_Miyi) August 4, 2019
How people of 25years and above are in this kind of relationship...🤗#Uyajola99#uyajola pic.twitter.com/Cev9W0pSFA
Baby mama and baby daddy can't be trusted...😭— Miyelani (@Mabasa_Miyi) August 4, 2019
This won't end well....🙈
She's crying before confrontation time..#Uyajola99 #uyajola pic.twitter.com/YvZ7QzS4Gc
Dear side chicks please always be ready with a clean panty. You never know when it will be you 😂😂#jubjub #uyajola https://t.co/WQX3SpAd9v— Kongolo (@_kongolo_) August 4, 2019
Comfort her tlhe Jub la masweet #uyajola pic.twitter.com/4f9ydjbeIG— Maluka Princess😇👸 (@Tracey_laMaluka) August 4, 2019