Sjava fans left worried by tweet suggesting something is wrong
While he's known for being multi-talented and scooping awards, Sjava took to social media to say that not everything is OK.
Even when he's not dishing out advice to his followers, Sjava tends to be open about his emotions, often giving fans an insight into his personal life outside the music world.
On Saturday evening Sjava alluded, in a tweet, that not every aspect of his life is going according to plan.
"Things going right in your career, doesn't mean things are going right on your life."
While he didn't get into more detail, the tweet went viral as fans tried to guess what Sjava was talking about.
Things going right in your career doesnt mean things are going right on your life😔— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) August 3, 2019
Sometimes you doing well career wise exposes your struggles more coz money becomes a non-issue so the other deeper issues one suppressed take centre stage— Nozi🖤 (@Nozi10693925) August 4, 2019
This is probably the most important image of your career @Sjava_ATM. In real time ✊ pic.twitter.com/AGOhyPKi7H— Mr T Mofokeng (@GrootmanTebza) September 23, 2018
Cela kusho kuthi Ngiyawuthanda msebenzi wakho malum sjava qhubeka— Miss Gumede (@gugu_gumede21) August 3, 2019
Njalo!! pic.twitter.com/pbPZbVwvBE
You are 100% Mnumzane. When I was "poor", I was "rich" . Now that I am "rich", I am so "poor" 😩😩— Museveni (@Museveni_Ingudu) August 4, 2019
Sjava has become one of Mzansi's most loved artists in a relatively short time. He was already over the age of 30 when he featured on Miss Pru's 2016 hit single, Ameni. Following the success of his 2016 debut album, Isina Muva, his fame spread internationally when he was featured on the Black Panther soundtrack in 2018.
Even though he has gained international recognition, Sjava said he would still rather collaborate with local stars like Phuzekhemisi and Zola than work with global heavyweights like Drake.
He recently revealed that his collaboration with Zola was finally coming together: "Zola said his verse is ready. I'm trying to get that done right now. I am blessed."