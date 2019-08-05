Tumisho Masha and Zozibini Mtongana finalise their divorce

Three years after they separated and a lengthy court battle over assault allegations, Tumisho Masha and Zozibini Mtongana have finalised their divorce.

Masha confirmed the news in a statement over the weekend.

"After a tumultuous three year separation with Zozibini Mtongana, our divorce was made final on August 2 2019," he said.

Masha was last year acquitted of assault charges laid against him by Mtongana in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

The charges were initially laid in September 2016, but were later withdrawn. Then, more than a year later, the charges were reinstated by the National Prosecuting Authority.