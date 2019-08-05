Tumisho Masha and Zozibini Mtongana finalise their divorce
Three years after they separated and a lengthy court battle over assault allegations, Tumisho Masha and Zozibini Mtongana have finalised their divorce.
Masha confirmed the news in a statement over the weekend.
"After a tumultuous three year separation with Zozibini Mtongana, our divorce was made final on August 2 2019," he said.
Masha was last year acquitted of assault charges laid against him by Mtongana in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
The charges were initially laid in September 2016, but were later withdrawn. Then, more than a year later, the charges were reinstated by the National Prosecuting Authority.
The couple have committed to raising their four-year-old daughter together and "remain civil to each other to ensure that as parents we give our daughter the love and care she needs".
The actor went on to thank his new partner, Chantal, and his family for their support during the "very challenging separation".
Last year the star opened up about the decline of his marriage in an interview with Drum, admitting that he cheated on his wife.
"I got to a point where I just felt like if I'm not going to be trusted, why be trustworthy then? That was a big mistake on my part. I started to mess around a bit and it really didn't help the relationship," he said, adding that it grew worse over time, eventually leading to heated arguments.
Masha said he was committed to learning from his mistakes in order to become a better partner and parent.