TshisaLIVE

Tumisho Masha and Zozibini Mtongana finalise their divorce

05 August 2019 - 14:49 By Kyle Zeeman
Tumisho Masha and Zozibini Mtongana's divorce has been finalised.
Tumisho Masha and Zozibini Mtongana's divorce has been finalised.
Image: Gallo Images/YOU

Three years after they separated and a lengthy court battle over assault allegations, Tumisho Masha and Zozibini Mtongana have finalised their divorce.

Masha confirmed the news in a statement over the weekend.

"After a tumultuous three year separation with Zozibini Mtongana, our divorce was made final on August 2 2019," he said.

Masha was last year acquitted of assault charges laid against him by Mtongana in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

The charges were initially laid in September 2016, but were later withdrawn. Then, more than a year later, the charges were reinstated by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Tumisho Masha acquitted of assault charges

The assault case against Tumisho Masha has come to an end after two years.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

The couple have committed to raising their four-year-old daughter together and "remain civil to each other to ensure that as parents we give our daughter the love and care she needs".

The actor went on to thank his new partner, Chantal, and his family for their support during the "very challenging separation".

Last year the star opened up about the decline of his marriage in an interview with Drum,  admitting that he cheated on his wife. 

"I got to a point where I just felt like if I'm not going to be trusted, why be trustworthy then? That was a big mistake on my part. I started to mess around a bit and it really didn't help the relationship," he said, adding that it grew worse over time, eventually leading to heated arguments.

Masha said he was committed to learning from his mistakes in order to become a better partner and parent.

READ MORE:

Tumisho Masha admits to being unfaithful to his wife but wants to move on

Tumisho Masha admitted that when things started to go downhill in his marriage, he was not blameless and cheated on his wife.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Cupid totes got these celebs this year

While we may have seen more break-ups than hook-ups this year, there was still some celebs who found love in the midst of a very tough year. Here's a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  2. Hilarious! DJ Fresh's 947 gig takes us back to DJ Euphonik's #Nonke days TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki on Leanne Manas: She's ignorant of black culture, it's white privilege ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Zinhle dishes on taking AKA back after cheating scandal TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans call BS on Zandile's 'Please Step In' claims TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X