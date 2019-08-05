TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Zinhle dishes on taking AKA back after cheating scandal

05 August 2019 - 10:19 By Kyle Zeeman

Sincerely Yours Enhle Mbali - DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle has spilt the tea on her relationship with her baby daddy, AKA, explaining that her decision to reconcile with the rapper after he cheated on her with Bonang Matheba had nothing to do with the couple's daughter.

Their relationship has constantly come under public scrutiny and this reached an all time high after they decided to rekindle their romance after AKA's break-up with Bonang in 2018.

DJ Zinhle was criticised for taking back AKA and has been labelled by tweeps as everything from "desperate" to "an ambassador of forgiveness".

While Zinhle has previously told TshisaLIVE that she wanted to keep her relationship private, and was not bothered by people's opinions, she sat down with Enhle Mbali on Yours Sincerely on TouchHD recently to spill some tea.

In a conversation about forgiving partners and giving relationships a second chance, Zinhle said she took AKA back because it was what she wanted.

"I don’t rob myself of things that I want and can acquire. The decision to be with the father of my child has nothing to do with my child. It sounds pompous when I say I acquire the things I want, and I don’t rob myself of things that I will question later. If there is an opportunity for me and someone to reconcile, and if I feel I want it, I will take a chance, because I don’t want to question myself four years later." 

“Tomorrow I might wake up and feel it’s a bad decision to be back with the father of my child. Tomorrow I might feel like it’s a great decision. But right now, being with the father of my child brings me joy and that’s what I want right now.”

Zinhle found herself on the Twitter trends list over the weekend for her comments on the show and her response to a snap of AKA and Kairo together, calling them her "babies".

Tweeps weighed in on her relationship, claiming she was happy. While others said that she should be celebrated as a musician and a businesswoman, not defined by her relationship with AKA.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Zinhle said she was not worried about public opinion of her relationship with AKA.

"I'm really not concerned about public opinions. I feel like I am in an industry where my work and his (AKA's) work speak for themselves. But it is really how much you let people into your personal space and how you let it affect you. I have learnt to really not let it affect me."

