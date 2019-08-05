WATCH | DJ Zinhle dishes on taking AKA back after cheating scandal
Sincerely Yours Enhle Mbali - DJ Zinhle
DJ Zinhle has spilt the tea on her relationship with her baby daddy, AKA, explaining that her decision to reconcile with the rapper after he cheated on her with Bonang Matheba had nothing to do with the couple's daughter.
Their relationship has constantly come under public scrutiny and this reached an all time high after they decided to rekindle their romance after AKA's break-up with Bonang in 2018.
DJ Zinhle was criticised for taking back AKA and has been labelled by tweeps as everything from "desperate" to "an ambassador of forgiveness".
While Zinhle has previously told TshisaLIVE that she wanted to keep her relationship private, and was not bothered by people's opinions, she sat down with Enhle Mbali on Yours Sincerely on TouchHD recently to spill some tea.
In a conversation about forgiving partners and giving relationships a second chance, Zinhle said she took AKA back because it was what she wanted.
"I don’t rob myself of things that I want and can acquire. The decision to be with the father of my child has nothing to do with my child. It sounds pompous when I say I acquire the things I want, and I don’t rob myself of things that I will question later. If there is an opportunity for me and someone to reconcile, and if I feel I want it, I will take a chance, because I don’t want to question myself four years later."
“Tomorrow I might wake up and feel it’s a bad decision to be back with the father of my child. Tomorrow I might feel like it’s a great decision. But right now, being with the father of my child brings me joy and that’s what I want right now.”
Zinhle found herself on the Twitter trends list over the weekend for her comments on the show and her response to a snap of AKA and Kairo together, calling them her "babies".
My babies 😍 https://t.co/Mlvt5cPJaJ— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 2, 2019
Tweeps weighed in on her relationship, claiming she was happy. While others said that she should be celebrated as a musician and a businesswoman, not defined by her relationship with AKA.
Watching Enhle’s sincerely yours has reminded me just how graceful dj Zinhle is. Absolutely no one can convince me otherwise, that lady is secure in who she is. Wow💕😅— probably thando💕 (@thando_sis) August 3, 2019
I said this before I will say it again. There's more to Dj Zinhle than her breakup with AKA. Zinhle and AKA are in a better place, they've forgiven one another can we as a country let bygones be bygones? Dj Zinhle was Dj Zinhle long before we knew who AKA was. Let's RESPECT HER!— Mrs Evoque G63 i8 (@mstequeiro) August 3, 2019
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Zinhle said she was not worried about public opinion of her relationship with AKA.
"I'm really not concerned about public opinions. I feel like I am in an industry where my work and his (AKA's) work speak for themselves. But it is really how much you let people into your personal space and how you let it affect you. I have learnt to really not let it affect me."