TshisaLIVE

GTFOH! Joe Budden is the third-best rapper of all time?

06 August 2019 - 11:42 By Masego Seemela
Joe Budden is the third-best rapper of all time, according to The Brew Podcast.
Joe Budden is the third-best rapper of all time, according to The Brew Podcast.
Image: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Hip hop fanatics are in their feels after a Top 50 Best Rappers Of All Time list went viral. It puts Joe Budden at number three.

This sparked debate on social media, with tweeps going back and forth asking why their favourite rappers were lower down on the list.

Like, even Tupac is number 15. How?! 

The list puts Joe above hip-hop heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, DMX, T.I, Ghost Face and The Notorious B.I.G. 

While some feel Joe is more a broadcaster than a rapper, others mocked The Brew Podcast, which is responsible for compiling the list. 

The backlash saw Joe become one of the world's top Twitter trends on Tuesday, with many wondering if he had ghost written the list.

The international debate hit SA shores, with local fans weighing in the topic.

This is what they had to say:

