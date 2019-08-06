GTFOH! Joe Budden is the third-best rapper of all time?

Hip hop fanatics are in their feels after a Top 50 Best Rappers Of All Time list went viral. It puts Joe Budden at number three.

This sparked debate on social media, with tweeps going back and forth asking why their favourite rappers were lower down on the list.

Like, even Tupac is number 15. How?!

The list puts Joe above hip-hop heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, DMX, T.I, Ghost Face and The Notorious B.I.G.

While some feel Joe is more a broadcaster than a rapper, others mocked The Brew Podcast, which is responsible for compiling the list.

The backlash saw Joe become one of the world's top Twitter trends on Tuesday, with many wondering if he had ghost written the list.