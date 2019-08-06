GTFOH! Joe Budden is the third-best rapper of all time?
Hip hop fanatics are in their feels after a Top 50 Best Rappers Of All Time list went viral. It puts Joe Budden at number three.
This sparked debate on social media, with tweeps going back and forth asking why their favourite rappers were lower down on the list.
Like, even Tupac is number 15. How?!
The list puts Joe above hip-hop heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, DMX, T.I, Ghost Face and The Notorious B.I.G.
While some feel Joe is more a broadcaster than a rapper, others mocked The Brew Podcast, which is responsible for compiling the list.
The backlash saw Joe become one of the world's top Twitter trends on Tuesday, with many wondering if he had ghost written the list.
The international debate hit SA shores, with local fans weighing in the topic.
This is what they had to say:
Greatest rapper of all time list— MonsterAmongMen (@ParkTheBus8989) August 5, 2019
1. JayZ
2. Nas
3. Joe Budden
4. Styles p
5. Black Thought
6. Fabolous
7. Jadakiss
Me pic.twitter.com/Yv3hJD4O8E
The problem is number 3. How on Earth is Joe Budden on the Top 5? Top 10? Top 15? Top 20? Top 50??? How😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/NyJvaipRtW pic.twitter.com/QgK1fdgkhn— Casey George III (@caseyiiigeorge) August 6, 2019
Joe Budden third greatest rapper of all time infront of Lil Wayne,J Cole and Tupac— Real_Negro💯 (@SthiboThabo2) August 5, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/fH4eUmRUtJ
This has Joe Budden written all over it https://t.co/cw8wvv1Wqa— R&BAE (@AngieSantana_SA) August 5, 2019
Joe Budden number 3?💀 Big Boi better than Weezy😂? Eminem not in top 4🤔? No female rappers😒? https://t.co/sUNx8FVc0Q— YouTube: Zulu Goku (@TheUltimate_ZA) August 5, 2019
Reading the #JoeBudden list like - 😅😂🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/nRsui9PSfF— Highly (@michael_highly) August 5, 2019
[ Joe Budden & a couple of Uber drivers above Goat Makavelli, Eminem & Lil Wayne ]— M.D.U (@Mdue_Dlamini) August 5, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/vhuY1HPFkr
Joe Budden when he wrote this list and put it on the Internet. https://t.co/gDEZnrODIi pic.twitter.com/mTffLM7F5S— NDL® SLOTHY (@DonSlothy) August 6, 2019