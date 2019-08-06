TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'The new Jerry ke bosso' - Fans react to the new 'Jay' of The Queen

06 August 2019 - 11:42 By Masego Seemela
Actor Shona Ferguson plays the new "Jay" in The Queen.
Actor Shona Ferguson plays the new "Jay" in The Queen.
Image: Via Instagram

Dubbed the new "bosso", fans have fallen in love with the Jerry Maake transformation on The Queen.

The new Jerry came about after things took a turn for the worse and he fell into a coma last week.

He died twice but was fortunately brought back to life.

However, due to the trauma, Jerry now recognises himself as "Jay".

Monday night's episode saw Jerry feeling out of place as he found his way to Corner House.

While there, Jerry grabbed a bottle of liquor (which is out of character by the way) and demanded to talk to the manager, whom he didn't even know was his nephew, Thato.

Scared that Jerry was lost, Vuyiswa and Amo went out looking for him. Fortunately, they found him and took him home. 

The new Jay has since turned into a fan favourite, with the streets enthusiastically waiting to see what he will do next. 

Here's what tweeps had to say about the new "Jay": 

IN MEMES | Idols SA Lenthea's side-eye is a whole mood!

And exactly how we feel on a Monday
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES | 'Uyajola' shows how a day at the beach can see your wig snatched

Sphelele is dribbling hard AF!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES| The Queen's Antoinette 'takes one for the team' and almost gets poisoned

What if Antoinette dies after eating that 'Skhaftin'.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES| Mzansi just wants to be part of Somizi's crew

Where can we get a bestie like Somizi?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa spills the tea on her breakup: He didn't cheat & it's got nothing to do ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Zinhle dishes on taking AKA back after cheating scandal TshisaLIVE
  3. The internet is still trippin' on Diddy dating his son’s ex-girlfriend TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  5. Scoop slams Moja Love: Some of their programmes are destroying the nation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X