IN MEMES | 'The new Jerry ke bosso' - Fans react to the new 'Jay' of The Queen
Dubbed the new "bosso", fans have fallen in love with the Jerry Maake transformation on The Queen.
The new Jerry came about after things took a turn for the worse and he fell into a coma last week.
He died twice but was fortunately brought back to life.
However, due to the trauma, Jerry now recognises himself as "Jay".
Monday night's episode saw Jerry feeling out of place as he found his way to Corner House.
While there, Jerry grabbed a bottle of liquor (which is out of character by the way) and demanded to talk to the manager, whom he didn't even know was his nephew, Thato.
Scared that Jerry was lost, Vuyiswa and Amo went out looking for him. Fortunately, they found him and took him home.
The new Jay has since turned into a fan favourite, with the streets enthusiastically waiting to see what he will do next.
Here's what tweeps had to say about the new "Jay":
The new Jerry ke bosso #TheQueenMzansi
#TheQueenMzansi
I Dare you to call me Jerry.
It's Jay to you. pic.twitter.com/lEl5TuL4h3
Jerry!! 😹😹⚰️⛏ #TheQueenMzansi
Hayy man, I'm so in love with the new Jerry Yeh 🤣🤣#TheQueenMzansi
Yoh Jerry AKA Jay is living his best life 😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi
Jerry thinks he so cool right now English whiskey and now cigar 😂🤣🤣🤣 #TheQueenMzanzi #TheQueenMzansi
Jerry's Cancer was never deadly, look at him he came back from the dead with the accent and surdernly drinking JD #TheQueenMzansi
I love the new Jerry Make 😂😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi