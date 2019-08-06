TshisaLIVE

Miss me with all that ‘foreigner’ BS! – Ntsiki Mazwai on xenophobia

06 August 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Ntsiki Mazwai feels Africans should be free to move around Africa.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

As the country continues to debate immigration and xenophobia, Ntsiki Mazwai has taken a stance that Africans should be able to move freely on the continent.

In a tweet that got people talking, Ntsiki said: "All Africans have the right to move freely in the whole of Africa ... Africa belongs to Africans. Miss me on that kwerekwere [foreigner] bulls**t."

Her comments sparked fierce debate, with many agreeing with her opinion.

"How can an African be a foreigner in Africa? Meanwhile, those that stole the land and other natural resources are watching us fight for what we don't even own - fighting for bread crumbs!" commented one follower.

Other tweeps felt that the law should be respected, whether you are a foreigner or not.

No stranger to stirring things up on social media, just a week ago Ntsiki slammed Morning Live host Leanne Manas.

"I don't think Leanne Manas is amazing at her job; I think she's just white - and enjoying the privilege. She can't even speak indigenous languages. She is not African," said Ntsiki.

