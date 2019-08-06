Miss me with all that ‘foreigner’ BS! – Ntsiki Mazwai on xenophobia
As the country continues to debate immigration and xenophobia, Ntsiki Mazwai has taken a stance that Africans should be able to move freely on the continent.
In a tweet that got people talking, Ntsiki said: "All Africans have the right to move freely in the whole of Africa ... Africa belongs to Africans. Miss me on that kwerekwere [foreigner] bulls**t."
All Africans have the right to move FREELY in the whole of Africa....Africa belongs to Africans.— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 3, 2019
Miss me on that kwerekwere bullshit ✌🏿
Her comments sparked fierce debate, with many agreeing with her opinion.
"How can an African be a foreigner in Africa? Meanwhile, those that stole the land and other natural resources are watching us fight for what we don't even own - fighting for bread crumbs!" commented one follower.
Other tweeps felt that the law should be respected, whether you are a foreigner or not.
Does moving freely mean running from your country's laws and moving to another country only to disrespect its laws and threaten the safety of it's citizens?— uMandisi (@MantaYako) August 3, 2019
AFRICA FOR AFRICANS 🌍 kodwa laws of countries MUST be obeyed to and let’s be honest what happened in CBD would NEVER EVER happen anywhere in the continent.We can be honest about reality and not be xenophobic.— Noma Tshabalala (@A_Dot85) August 4, 2019
No stranger to stirring things up on social media, just a week ago Ntsiki slammed Morning Live host Leanne Manas.
"I don't think Leanne Manas is amazing at her job; I think she's just white - and enjoying the privilege. She can't even speak indigenous languages. She is not African," said Ntsiki.