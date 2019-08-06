Ntsiki Mazwai's Twitter rant on patriarchy & women being overlooked

As Mzansi prepares to celebrate Women's Day later this week, outspoken musician and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai has claimed that women are overlooked in society.

Several organisations are planning to hold special Women's Day events on Friday and Ntsiki said that too often such events are not supported by men.

Known for sparking controversial debates on social media, Ntsiki tweeted: "Whenever there is an event to celebrate women.....men don't support it," she wrote.