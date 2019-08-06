Ntsiki Mazwai's Twitter rant on patriarchy & women being overlooked
As Mzansi prepares to celebrate Women's Day later this week, outspoken musician and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai has claimed that women are overlooked in society.
Several organisations are planning to hold special Women's Day events on Friday and Ntsiki said that too often such events are not supported by men.
Known for sparking controversial debates on social media, Ntsiki tweeted: "Whenever there is an event to celebrate women.....men don't support it," she wrote.
Whenever there is an event to celebrate women.....men don't support it— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 4, 2019
Ntsiki added that too often women are expected to behave when males seem to get a free pass.
"South Africa had room for outspoken and unruly men. Who was that highveld DJ whose advert had him burping on tv? And Phat Joe was given a free pass but when it comes to women....women must behave?!" she wrote.
South Africa had room for outspoken and unruly men: who was that highveld dj whose advert had him burping on tv? And Phat Joe was given a free pass but when it comes to women....women must behave— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 5, 2019
She then went on to discuss patriarchy and how it often "takes away the voices of women".
Women are not allowed to show their personality- they must stifle it to make society feel better— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 5, 2019
Women are not allowed to have thoughts and ideas outside of what society teaches— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 5, 2019
What we do to loud and outspoken girls to silence them is a form of abuse— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 5, 2019
Patriarchy has taught women to tear down any woman who does not comply to patriarchy rules— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 5, 2019
Ending off her speech, she claimed being female meant being blocked of your "birthright" to be "powerful" and "intelligent".
The vagina will strip you of your birthright of being powerful and intelligent— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 5, 2019