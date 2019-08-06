TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai's Twitter rant on patriarchy & women being overlooked

06 August 2019 - 14:57 By Masego Seemela
Ntsiki Mazwai went on a Twitter rant on women being overlooked in society.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

As Mzansi prepares to celebrate Women's Day later this week, outspoken musician and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai has claimed that women are overlooked in society. 

Several organisations are planning to hold special Women's Day events on Friday and Ntsiki said that too often such events are not supported by men.

Known for sparking controversial debates on social media, Ntsiki tweeted: "Whenever there is an event to celebrate women.....men don't support it," she wrote.

Ntsiki added that too often women are expected to behave when males seem to get a free pass.

"South Africa had room for outspoken and unruly men. Who was that highveld DJ whose advert had him burping on tv? And Phat Joe was given a free pass but when it comes to women....women must behave?!" she wrote.

She then went on to discuss patriarchy and how it often "takes away the voices of women".

Ending off her speech, she claimed being female meant being blocked of your "birthright"  to be "powerful" and "intelligent". 

