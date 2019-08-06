TshisaLIVE

Whoah! DJ Diplo’s plane window cracks open mid-air

06 August 2019 - 11:13 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The DJ was flying in his private plane to Ohio when the aircraft’s window cracked.
The DJ was flying in his private plane to Ohio when the aircraft’s window cracked.
Image: Instagram/Diplo

YIKES! If there is one person who knows how to handle an emergency it's Diplo.

The DJ was flying his private plane to a performance in Ohio when the aircraft’s window cracked. But instead of panicking, as most people would, he posted a picture of himself meditating in front of a basket of chocolates.

"Dear Colombus and Minneapolis, my jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure ill make my shows tonight but they left the wifi on so I’m just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and Vlog," he wrote on Instagram.

Diplo later updated his post, saying: “Update: we landed and no one died I still might be gay but I’m definitely not going to tye die anymore jets..”

After surviving the trip, he jokingly encouraged anyone who had a crush on him to hit him up "soon".

"Yesterday I learned that life is fragile so I started a skincare routine.

"Also if your thinking of dating me or even a one night stand you should hit me up soon cause you never know I could be eaten by an alligator or something on one of my wierd tours."

MORE

DJ Black Coffee is working with Diplo & here’s 3 reasons why we can’t wait!

The two DJs met up in the UK this week for a studio session.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas get hitched in surprise Vegas ceremony

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas ... unless of course you're a couple of celebs who let a famous DJ broadcast your secret wedding to the world ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

WATCH | Moonchild at Coachella is a whole vibe!

Moonchild is ouchea shining brighter and brighter fam!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa spills the tea on her breakup: He didn't cheat & it's got nothing to do ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Zinhle dishes on taking AKA back after cheating scandal TshisaLIVE
  3. The internet is still trippin' on Diddy dating his son’s ex-girlfriend TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  5. Scoop slams Moja Love: Some of their programmes are destroying the nation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X