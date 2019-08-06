Whoah! DJ Diplo’s plane window cracks open mid-air
YIKES! If there is one person who knows how to handle an emergency it's Diplo.
The DJ was flying his private plane to a performance in Ohio when the aircraft’s window cracked. But instead of panicking, as most people would, he posted a picture of himself meditating in front of a basket of chocolates.
"Dear Colombus and Minneapolis, my jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure ill make my shows tonight but they left the wifi on so I’m just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and Vlog," he wrote on Instagram.
Diplo later updated his post, saying: “Update: we landed and no one died I still might be gay but I’m definitely not going to tye die anymore jets..”
After surviving the trip, he jokingly encouraged anyone who had a crush on him to hit him up "soon".
"Yesterday I learned that life is fragile so I started a skincare routine.
"Also if your thinking of dating me or even a one night stand you should hit me up soon cause you never know I could be eaten by an alligator or something on one of my wierd tours."