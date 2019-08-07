Babes & Mampintsha's Bonnie and Clyde tour dubbed 'worst PR spin-off' ever
Mzansi have "disowned" musicians Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha after the couple promoted their Bonnie and Clyde tour this week.
The tour first came under fire in May when the tour was first announced but three months later they still think it is a good idea and even released a promotional poster for it.
Cava:
It's being unleashed, it's coming to your city soon. Where are you based and where would you like us to bring the #BonnieAndClydeTour?— S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) August 6, 2019
Comment below with your city & Tag the best Promoter in your city pic.twitter.com/JaPuKl5FUi
The poster would probably have been less cringe-worthy if it wasn't for the fact that the couple were at the centre of an abuse case until just a few weeks ago.
Five months ago the couple had the country in crisis mode after a video of Mampintsha hitting Babes went viral. This led to assault charges being opened against Mampintsha, who in turn opened charges against Babes.
The charges have since been withdrawn after the couple attended mediation sessions through Families SA.
Well fans haven't forgotten and were shocked to see a poster featuring the pair holding guns.
The pair have released songs together to try take the sting out of the alleged assault but fans still have serious trust issues and lambasted the tour.
They responded to Babes's question of which city the tour should visit next by telling them not to come to their hood.
Users also filled social media with messages disowning the couple and labelling the tour the worst PR spin-off ever!
I don't think Mampintsha and Babes have seen Bonnie & Clyde. They look like they're about to take each other out like Mr & Mrs Smith 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ei8jrWkGsL— Tempy Pusha (@Gert_LeNinja) August 6, 2019
Babes and Mampintsha's 'Bonnie and Clyde Tour' promos pic.twitter.com/xqhgqkLkqD— Neo (@NyikoK_za) August 6, 2019
Since no one wants you in there city try a tour with this guys👌 pic.twitter.com/bZ7pgPl4wE— Thabo (@thabospec) August 6, 2019
I'm still stuck on the Bonnie and Clyde concept for Mampintsha and Babes. Someone got paid for that shit pic.twitter.com/DGq9sqt0z6— Neo (@NyikoK_za) August 6, 2019
Mampintsha and Babes’ IDGAF game is too strong pic.twitter.com/UTxReNvc7q— fengshui (@thato____) August 7, 2019
Bonnie and Clyde were physically assaulting one another? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HMvR9f4NTf— Caramel Willy (@JusCallMeWill) August 6, 2019