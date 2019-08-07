TshisaLIVE

Barbie doll in Lira's image a first for Africa

07 August 2019 - 07:00 By Emmanuel Tjiya
Singer Lira becomes the first African woman to have Barbie modelled after her as part of the #MoreRoleModels global campaign.
Image: Emmanuel Tjiya

Singer Lira has become the first African woman to be honoured with her own Barbie doll.

As part of Barbie’s 60th anniversary, earlier this year on International Women’s Day (March 8) a global campaign #MoreRoleModels was launched to honour extraordinary women with a doll in their likeness.

Lira makes history joining global women such as Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, British supermodel Adwoa Aboah, US actress Yara Shahidi, US filmmaker Ava DuVernay and more.

The doll that was revealed in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning sports Lira’s signature short hair.

The doll dons an oversized African print top created by local fashion designer Sello Medupe and oversized earrings made by a local jewelry maker.

“I’m just so very excited,” an emotional Lira said as the doll was unveiled. “A real mini-me and everything she’s wearing is proudly South African.” 

“I’m deeply honoured to be Barbie’s first African role model and am excited to align with a brand that is on a mission to show girls more diverse role models,” Lira added.

“I have always been someone who endeavours the celebration of my skin tone and natural hair, and it is amazing to see this reflected in my doll. This is an enormous gesture and affirmation that the world is celebrating Africa for who we are, and I am very grateful.”

