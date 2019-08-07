TshisaLIVE

Cassper gets Mzansi to flex with #Boyswithbigcribs & the reactions are everything

07 August 2019 - 10:35 By Jessica Levitt
It's a big crib for the muso and he is proud of how far he has come.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

There was Cassper Nyovest on a mild Tuesday is Jozi. Taking snaps. Flaunting his pad. Oh, and creating a trend.

The musician posted a picture of himself with the caption #boyswithbigcribs.

And soon enough Mzansi was ready. Some flexing their pads, some with hilarious memes and some even bringing Zuma and Nkandla into it.

Even the City of Joburg got in on the action, asking boys with big cribs to save power.

Here's a snapshot of what Twitter had to say.

