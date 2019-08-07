Cassper gets Mzansi to flex with #Boyswithbigcribs & the reactions are everything
There was Cassper Nyovest on a mild Tuesday is Jozi. Taking snaps. Flaunting his pad. Oh, and creating a trend.
The musician posted a picture of himself with the caption #boyswithbigcribs.
And soon enough Mzansi was ready. Some flexing their pads, some with hilarious memes and some even bringing Zuma and Nkandla into it.
Even the City of Joburg got in on the action, asking boys with big cribs to save power.
Good morning to all the #BoysWithBigCribs in Joburg, please just remember to switch off the lights in unoccupied rooms #saveelectricity ^GZ pic.twitter.com/cicIxdQgj7— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 7, 2019
Here's a snapshot of what Twitter had to say.
#BoysWithBigCribs Jacob Zuma waiting for yall to do your shvt so he can come in and DEMOLISH err'one. pic.twitter.com/t2Vun9GpUl— Hunk_Ngonyama (@Hunk_Ngonyama) August 6, 2019
I have visited Venda once & I can gladly testify, Venda boys single handedly take the cup when it comes to #BoysWithBigCribs— Nkosikhona Khamnqa (@King_Sindiso) August 6, 2019
Akere we can all dream ka #BoysWithBigCribs pic.twitter.com/eLzlFKHvdm— Christo (@ChristoThurston) August 7, 2019
*Drops the mic* #BoysWithBigCribs pic.twitter.com/0zcQcd7E59— Kwanda Maphalala (@MaphsKwanda) August 7, 2019
I'm taking #BoysWithBigCribs to another level, come see my ocean and an entire city 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4T7aLMIqkF— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 7, 2019
Can we join #BoysWithBigCribs🙆♀️🤷♀️ This one is for my parents from nothing to something. Mine is loading........ pic.twitter.com/IvAhAFvoLa— Mondli Mzizi (@mondlimzizi) August 7, 2019