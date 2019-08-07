TshisaLIVE

Celeste Khumalo's hectic schedule has put her MBA on hold

07 August 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Celeste Khumalo is balancing school and work.
Celeste Khumalo is balancing school and work.
Image: Celeste Khumalo Instagram

Balancing school and work can be hella hard, just ask Generations: The Legacy actress Celeste Khumalo.

The model and TV star, who plays Bulelwa on the popular SABC 1 soapie, is currently studying an MBA.

And while she is fully committed to completing the qualification, she told TshisaLIVE that she is seeing flames at the moment.

"My MBA story is a tough one. I have been on and off with the MBA. I still call myself an MBA student because I haven't completed it, but the journey has been paused for a bit."

She said that a lot has happened in her life over the last year, from losing family members to getting new gigs.

"It would have been great if I could start the MBA and finish it in record time but I have come to a place in my life where it will be done when it will be done. I am not putting pressure on myself."

She said that when she was younger she thought she had it all sorted out, but now realised that some things were better left to God's timing.

"It has brought a lot of patience. I have had to be patient with myself and forgiving of myself. It is also a financial obligation. I have resolved to paying for the degree on my own and it is not easy. I am a homeowner. I also want to travel."

Celeste Khumalo on her love life: It is not a public thing, I don't post about him

'Relationships are a sacred space. It is a learning experience. It comes with many ups and downs'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Celeste Khumalo: I don't get roles just because I'm beautiful

Sis just scored a big role on Generations:The Legacy.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Loyiso Gola's mom graduates with a Honours degree at 60 years old

Loyiso Gola had a mini celebration with his mom.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Tumi Morake on dropping out of University and her promise to return

"I was begging God to at least let her see me do this one thing,"
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Minnie Dlamini gets nostalgic at old primary school

Minnie Dlamini was honoured to go back to her primary school.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa spills the tea on her breakup: He didn't cheat & it's got nothing to do ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Zinhle dishes on taking AKA back after cheating scandal TshisaLIVE
  3. The internet is still trippin' on Diddy dating his son’s ex-girlfriend TshisaLIVE
  4. Scoop slams Moja Love: Some of their programmes are destroying the nation TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Idols SA Lenthea's side-eye is a whole mood! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X