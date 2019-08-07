Celeste Khumalo's hectic schedule has put her MBA on hold

Balancing school and work can be hella hard, just ask Generations: The Legacy actress Celeste Khumalo.

The model and TV star, who plays Bulelwa on the popular SABC 1 soapie, is currently studying an MBA.

And while she is fully committed to completing the qualification, she told TshisaLIVE that she is seeing flames at the moment.

"My MBA story is a tough one. I have been on and off with the MBA. I still call myself an MBA student because I haven't completed it, but the journey has been paused for a bit."

She said that a lot has happened in her life over the last year, from losing family members to getting new gigs.

"It would have been great if I could start the MBA and finish it in record time but I have come to a place in my life where it will be done when it will be done. I am not putting pressure on myself."

She said that when she was younger she thought she had it all sorted out, but now realised that some things were better left to God's timing.

"It has brought a lot of patience. I have had to be patient with myself and forgiving of myself. It is also a financial obligation. I have resolved to paying for the degree on my own and it is not easy. I am a homeowner. I also want to travel."