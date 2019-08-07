IN MEMES | 'He's a soldier'- Fans react to Kagiso's near-death experience on The Queen
Tongues were wagging over last night's episode of the action-packed telenovela, The Queen, after Kagiso escaped death by an inch.
Sgaqagaqa, as he's known on the drama series, survived a bombing in his mother's car.
The bomb explosion was set up by Shaka and Brutus who were out to kill Harriet but caught Kagiso in the crossfire.
The incident sparked mixed reviews on social media. Some were glad that Kagiso wasn't killed in the explosion, while others were unhappy with the scene and felt cheated by the telenovela's scriptwriters.
Kagiso was not the only character who recently had a near-death experience.
Jerry, who goes by "Jay" now, also survived a coma after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Haaa, Kagiso is alive.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/O7144gvoMJ— Mamushi-Tshehla. (@ThabangMa111) August 6, 2019
Kagiso is going to be fine.— Motheo Lebelo (@MotheoLebelo) August 6, 2019
There are no internal injuries. -Mmabatho#TheQueenMzansi
BURN VICTIM— Mr Write😏 (@jerazw) August 6, 2019
They found Kagiso.
Even though he jumped out of the car seconds before the explosion, he's badly hurt #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/PoHzdY6ceY
#TheQueenMzansi— IG: deenayoh1 (@Deenayoh1) August 6, 2019
WHAT IF KAGISO also looses his memory? pic.twitter.com/Ot9Gv9ViWx
Jerry came back to life as bo Kagiso and Kea’s dad #TheQueenMzansi— Temhle Dlamini (@Temhle) August 6, 2019
as for mmaago Kagiso ka beke e telle! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kCBSxkNGcw— duduzile zamantungwa mabaso (@uzamantungwa) August 6, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi guys since Kagiso is also in a coma, may he wake up speaking tsotsi taal🤣, ka di dickies pants n colorful carvelas pic.twitter.com/RbWdrZh6ZC— Kholofelo Ramoshai (@KholofeloMaunat) August 6, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi people just let kagiso die in peace pic.twitter.com/FJL2fs2KXU— Left unsaid (@pain447) August 5, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi emang nyana ka Kagiso...take sdudla out instead pic.twitter.com/UN7l9LY8Ru— Captain DyHard (@Johz1) August 5, 2019
Tomorrow Kagiso will be in ICU, by Wednesday he will be walking around perfectly with no scar on him and by Friday those 2 will be begging him not to kill them.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/SHsDe9rrpy— BrianHarry_SA (@brianharry_sa) August 5, 2019