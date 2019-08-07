Penny Lebyane weighs in on Zinhle & Enhle's convo about cheating partners

TV and radio host Penny Lebyane has shared her thoughts on a discussion between DJ Zinhle and Enhle Mbali about cheating partners.

Zinhle recently sat down with Enhle Mbali on Yours Sincerely on TouchHD to speak about the cheating scandals that rocked their relationships and forgiving their partners.

Both women know the pain of being cheated on.

Zinhle's baby daddy AKA cheated on her with Bonang and Enhle's man, Black Coffee, made headlines several years ago for having an affair with a model.

While everyone was giving their opinions on the chat, broadcaster Flo Letoaba claimed that after watching the entire chat she felt that Enhle was looking for validation.

"I got so curious I watched the whole thing. Zinhle is too smart for what Mbali was attempting to do. Of all interviews this one made me respect her. Mbali was looking for someone to validate her and almost say 'it’s okay to be a clown because I’m one too', but Zinhle caught it quickly," Flo wrote.

Penny responded to Flo's tweet, questioning the discussion and where the "older DJ wives" were to teach the younger ones.

"Why are these things a discussion mara heee on tape? Eish where are the older DJ wives to teach the young ones how to be a DJ wife? But keh each to their own..." she wrote.