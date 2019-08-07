TshisaLIVE

Phat Joe vs Anele: The shade gets darker

07 August 2019 - 11:54 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Phat Joe and Anele had fans rushing for the popcorn.
Image: Supplied (Phat Joe) & Real Talk with Anele YouTube (Anele)

Boy, oh boy. He tried it!

On Wednesday, radio personality Anele Mdoda had "all day and all the data" to clap back at Phat Joe after he threw shade at her during his morning radio show.

Phat Joe allegedly said, "Anele Mdoda's appointment as Miss SA 2019 judge panel is affirmative action, just to balance the equation, she knows she doesn’t deserve the position, how is she gonna justify her judgement."

According to listeners, he added that she was there "just to fill up the numbers".

This didn’t sit well with Anele and she didn't hold back, calling him "washed out".

Anele reminded Phat Joe that she had a history with Miss SA and her beauty had nothing to do with her judging the show.

Well, from there the whole situation became a roast of Phat Joe.

Fans of both celebs joined in on the squabble.

Some felt that Phat Joe doesn’t care what anybody says about him, while other felt the exchange was staged drama to hype up Miss SA.

Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions:

