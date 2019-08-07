Phat Joe vs Anele: The shade gets darker
Boy, oh boy. He tried it!
On Wednesday, radio personality Anele Mdoda had "all day and all the data" to clap back at Phat Joe after he threw shade at her during his morning radio show.
Phat Joe allegedly said, "Anele Mdoda's appointment as Miss SA 2019 judge panel is affirmative action, just to balance the equation, she knows she doesn’t deserve the position, how is she gonna justify her judgement."
According to listeners, he added that she was there "just to fill up the numbers".
This didn’t sit well with Anele and she didn't hold back, calling him "washed out".
I am not even done. I have all day and all the data. He must not try me. Mister make tv productions wait for three hours whilst he walks off set. Where is his dating show ? Why is he not on it ? Angazondi nyela mna. Going at gays because they are strong enough to live their truth https://t.co/JT2HchtiCI— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2019
Anele reminded Phat Joe that she had a history with Miss SA and her beauty had nothing to do with her judging the show.
Also Phat Joe I have judged Miss SA for 4 years now and picked a damn Miss World. My beauty has nothing to do with whether I can see beauty or not. Do me a favor and say that shit to my face the next time you scrape an invite to something relevant.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2019
Well, from there the whole situation became a roast of Phat Joe.
He has PTSD from being out smarted in ownership of his show from looooooooong ago. Can he give us a TED TALK on that. Even now when you say Red Pepper he shakes likes a Polaroid picture. At the very least he kept his American accent.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2019
This isn’t the first time. He is so obsessed with me. Well he can have all my attention. I can teach him how to prep a real radio show. He has forgotten https://t.co/vsT0aNmwpI— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2019
Fans of both celebs joined in on the squabble.
Some felt that Phat Joe doesn’t care what anybody says about him, while other felt the exchange was staged drama to hype up Miss SA.
Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions:
I have to stan Anele. She was busy reading Phat Joe for filth while busy on her own show, running the desk and responding to listeners in between! ✊🏾 Yhu ha a! Finish him!— Ms Party 🏳️🌈 (@Olwee) August 7, 2019
I like Phat Joe, I really do, the Radio 200 morning show is the best in the land, but aaaay sometimes Mans just needs to drink water, there was no need for that Anele jab, no need at all. #PhatJoeAndTheFamily pic.twitter.com/81iMU0H3aU— Mathongo Makhiwane (@MatyMak) August 7, 2019
I can't believe how Phat Joe's words are being twisted. He was asking, what background does Anele have on beauty pageants 🤦♀️🙆♀️. But again, what do I know 🙅♀️ #PhatJoeAndTheFamily— Executive Coach (@Otarel_Molema) August 7, 2019
I would understand if Anele was going off at someone else. All that energy for Phat Joe??? Majota doesn't give a phuck! He is going to laugh off her tweets and then clown them afterwards. Basically she is wasting her time. You either laugh of Joe or you pay him dust.— Zamani Khethelo (@ZamaniNKhethelo) August 7, 2019
This anele and phat joe drama is staged just like every beef in SA, I mean y’all weren’t talking about Miss SA until this pic.twitter.com/szai2ajYPR— MUSICA (@_____MACADEMICS) August 7, 2019