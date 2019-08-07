Phat Joe vs Anele: The shade gets darker

Boy, oh boy. He tried it!

On Wednesday, radio personality Anele Mdoda had "all day and all the data" to clap back at Phat Joe after he threw shade at her during his morning radio show.

Phat Joe allegedly said, "Anele Mdoda's appointment as Miss SA 2019 judge panel is affirmative action, just to balance the equation, she knows she doesn’t deserve the position, how is she gonna justify her judgement."

According to listeners, he added that she was there "just to fill up the numbers".