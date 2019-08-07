'Washed out!'- Anele Mdoda hits back at Phat Joe over Miss SA criticism

Radio personality Phat Joe felt the wrath of Anele Mdoda on Wednesday morning after he shaded the star during his morning radio show.

Responding to news that Anele is on the judging panel for this year's Miss SA pageant, Joe questioned the decision and suggested that she was just there to make up the numbers.

While listeners quickly responded to Joe's comments, Anele took to Twitter to address Joe and claimed he was "obsessed" with her.

"Phat Joe is so obsessed with me. Like a dog barking at cars that won’t ever stop :) he should concentrate on being at a radio gig longer than 5 min," she wrote.