WATCH | Mam' Lillian Dube's cute start to women's month as journo sweeps her off her feet

07 August 2019 - 06:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lillian Dube
Lillian Dube
Move over Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, journalist Aldrin Sampear pulled all the moves with veteran actor Lillian Dube.

A cute video of the two has melted hearts on social media, which sees the journalist charming Lillian with a bunch of flowers, leaving her no choice but to profess her love for him.

The caption of the video says it all, Lillian is not one to be kept a secret. "Mam Lillian Dube insisted that I make her trend ... So please let's play ball."

In response she laughs and says "I love you too, you make my heart sing." Cute!

