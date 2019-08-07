WATCH | Mam' Lillian Dube's cute start to women's month as journo sweeps her off her feet
Move over Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, journalist Aldrin Sampear pulled all the moves with veteran actor Lillian Dube.
A cute video of the two has melted hearts on social media, which sees the journalist charming Lillian with a bunch of flowers, leaving her no choice but to profess her love for him.
The caption of the video says it all, Lillian is not one to be kept a secret. "Mam Lillian Dube insisted that I make her trend ... So please let's play ball."
Mam Lillian Dube insisted that I make her trend😍... So please let's all play ball#987Woman pic.twitter.com/vWOCqNkYHn— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) August 6, 2019
In response she laughs and says "I love you too, you make my heart sing." Cute!