His spirit still lives on: Gigi Lamayne remembers ProKid

Thursday marks a year since ProKid's death and Gigi Lamayne has shared how she still misses her mentor, saying his passing has left a void in her life.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the rapper said Pro's death hit her really hard.

"I believe that everyone still feels a void, especially people who used to call him and speak to him. I was working on my EP and I can feel that there was one voice missing when it came to one of my songs, called Full Clip," she said.

Gigi explained that one of her main focuses now was to reinvent herself, as she believed that's what Pro would have wanted for her.

She said experimenting outside her genre was largely influenced by the Sekele hitmaker, who would often blend his music from a rap song to house or kwaito beats.

"Pro taught me the importance of being proud of being African and why it is essential to include Africanism into music. Hence I came up with my song, Fufa."