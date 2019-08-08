His spirit still lives on: Gigi Lamayne remembers ProKid
Thursday marks a year since ProKid's death and Gigi Lamayne has shared how she still misses her mentor, saying his passing has left a void in her life.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the rapper said Pro's death hit her really hard.
"I believe that everyone still feels a void, especially people who used to call him and speak to him. I was working on my EP and I can feel that there was one voice missing when it came to one of my songs, called Full Clip," she said.
Gigi explained that one of her main focuses now was to reinvent herself, as she believed that's what Pro would have wanted for her.
She said experimenting outside her genre was largely influenced by the Sekele hitmaker, who would often blend his music from a rap song to house or kwaito beats.
"Pro taught me the importance of being proud of being African and why it is essential to include Africanism into music. Hence I came up with my song, Fufa."
Gigi said she planned to commemorate Pro on Thursday by being in the studio.
"I know that when he's on my mind and I am in the studio, good things happen. I am now preparing for my album."
When asked what she would talk about if she was to have one last conversation with Pro, she said: "It will most definitely not be about work.
"He was a very smart person, who loved reading and learning about new things. So, I'd ask him to write his autobiography, or at least have someone write it for him, as I think he is the epitome of what the greatest of all time in SA looked like."