'I hate being far away': J'Something bares his soul in video

08 August 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
J'Something recently shared a video expressing how much he misses his missus while on the road.
Image: John Liebenberg

Finding it hard being away from his family while on the road, Mi Casa frontman J'Something has shared an archived video he sent his wife Coco years ago.

In the video, J'Something serenades her - and now us - with his romantic voice, as he pours his heart out about how hard it is to be away from home. 

In an Instagram post accompanying the video, he wrote: "I found this video I sent to my wife years ago when I was on tour. It’s a weird thing. I love being on the road performing, but being away from my wife and family is hella hard."

J'Something and Coco travelled together to Portugal last year, visiting historic churches and landmarks.

The singer has never been scared to gush over his missus, waxing lyrical about their love in a Instagram post last year: "We were born to learn to love. All of us! None of us know how to love perfectly. Only God does. God is love. But that’s the purpose behind life, for us to learn and practice love with one another so that we can learn so much more about who God is!

"When I found this lady of mine, I knew I wanted to learn to love her. I wanted to practice patience with her. I wanted to put aside my pride for her. I wanted to learn to forgive her. I wanted to be kind to her and show her that she could trust me every second of the day," he wrote at the time.

