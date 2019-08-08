'I hate being far away': J'Something bares his soul in video

Finding it hard being away from his family while on the road, Mi Casa frontman J'Something has shared an archived video he sent his wife Coco years ago.

In the video, J'Something serenades her - and now us - with his romantic voice, as he pours his heart out about how hard it is to be away from home.

In an Instagram post accompanying the video, he wrote: "I found this video I sent to my wife years ago when I was on tour. It’s a weird thing. I love being on the road performing, but being away from my wife and family is hella hard."