'Is that where our Add Hope goes?': Mzansi touched by KFC's gift for Mihlali

Innocent enough, neh.

That was until the other children on social media caught wind of it and started complaining about "favourite child" tendencies. They said it was unfair that the "coined" influencer was getting chow while the rest of us were out here with pap in the skaftin.

They pointed to UK-based media company Hopper HQ's recent list of influencers that claimed sis was coining about R25,000 for every Instagram post. They said she was monied enough, without getting free "treats" in the DMs.

As Mihlali's name trended on Twitter, users jokingly asked if the gift came courtesy of the Add Hope donations KFC asked its customers to contribute to.

Others defended the star, saying KFC had simply seen a marketing opportunity and grabbed it.