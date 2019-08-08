TshisaLIVE

'Is that where our Add Hope goes?': Mzansi touched by KFC's gift for Mihlali

KFC says no Add Hope was harmed in the gifting of Mihlali

08 August 2019 - 09:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Mihlali Ndamase and KFC were dragged for the exchange.
Mihlali Ndamase and KFC were dragged for the exchange.
Image: Mihlali N via Instagram

Vlogger and fashion influencer Mihlali Ndamase had social media hot under the collar on Wednesday when KFC came sliding into her DMs with a gift many felt was unfair.

The drama started when Mihlali tweeted that she had some serious KFC cravings and the restaurant came through with a "check your inbox" trick.

Innocent enough, neh.

That was until the other children on social media caught wind of it and started complaining about "favourite child" tendencies. They said it was unfair that the "coined" influencer was getting chow while the rest of us were out here with pap in the skaftin.

They pointed to UK-based media company Hopper HQ's recent list of influencers that claimed sis was coining about R25,000 for every Instagram post. They said she was monied enough, without getting free "treats" in the DMs.

As Mihlali's name trended on Twitter, users jokingly asked if the gift came courtesy of the Add Hope donations KFC asked its customers to contribute to.

Others defended the star, saying KFC had simply seen a marketing opportunity and grabbed it.

Even transport minister Fikile Mbalula joined in the fun, joking that Add Hope actually meant Add Mihlali.

KFC responded by reassuring the minister that the money went to charity and also spread the message to others who took jabs at the chain.

The restaurant also gave several lucky tweeps their own treats in the DMs.

Meanwhile, Mihlali was out here on some "cravings are sorted for a month".

MORE

Looks like she 'did it drunk': Tweeps drag Mihlali's makeup skills

Mihlali can't even afford to breathe in the wrong direction because she'll most likely find herself on the trends list...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

R25,000 a post: SA 'influencer' Mihlali Ndamase makes Instagram rich list

At 22, social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has landed a spot on the global Instagram rich list.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

'Both sides were misunderstood,' says FlySafair on Mihlali's racism claims

Low-cost airline FlySafair and YouTube fashionista Mihlali Ndamase have come to an ambiguous truce.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Forget Kim K, Mihlali nearly broke the internet with her booty

And, of course, bestie Lasizwe was doing the most as hype man
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Washed out!'- Anele Mdoda hits back at Phat Joe over Miss SA criticism TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Zinhle dishes on taking AKA back after cheating scandal TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside rapper Flex Rabanyan & Helen Zille’s spicy Twitter exchange TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa spills the tea on her breakup: He didn't cheat & it's got nothing to do ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper gets Mzansi to flex with #Boyswithbigcribs & the reactions are ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Help find Meghan Cremer: Here is what we know so far
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
X