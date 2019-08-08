'Naturally, he thought he was joking': Phat Joe apologises to Anele Mdoda

Just hours after nearly shutting down social media for his comments on Anele Mdoda's inclusion on the Miss SA judging panel, Phat Joe has apologised to the radio star.

Joe saw flames on Wednesday morning when he questioned Anele's inclusion on the beauty pageant's panel and suggested she was just there to make up the numbers.

Anele wasn't here for game and soon dragged Joe HARD for his comments, calling him "washed out" and claiming he was "obsessed" with her.

Joe laughed off the clapback on his radio show, but later apologised to Anele, claiming he was joking.

Anele confirmed this in a tweet on Wednesday night and said she had accepted his apology.

"Just took a call from Phat Joe. He apologized. I accept his apology. Naturally he thought he was joking and it didn’t land well on me. I appreciate the fact that he did not want to dictate how I reacted in my defense to what he believed was said in jest. We live. We err. We heal," she wrote.