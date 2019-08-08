Penny Lebyane on Phat Joe vs Anele: 'He's always picked on strong girls for relevance'

Penny Lebyane has once again slammed Phat Joe, weighing in on the radio personality's comments about Anele Mdoda joining the Miss SA judging panel.

Phat Joe saw flames on Wednesday morning when he questioned Anele's inclusion on the panel and suggested that she was just there to make up the numbers.

Anele dragged Joe for his comments and called him "washed out".

While Joe laughed off the clapback and later apologised to Anele, social media users went to war over the comments.

TV and radio personality Penny Lebyane were among those who shared their thoughts on the argument.

Taking to Twitter, Penny responded to Anele's claim that Joe was obsessed with her by adding that Joe "picked on strong girls for relevance".

"It's his weakness. He builds himself via women. [He] has always picked on strong girls for relevance."