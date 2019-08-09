SNAPS | The best (and worst) from the Miss SA red carpet
Here's what your favs wore on the Miss SA red carpet
Some of Mzansi's biggest names hit the red carpet at the Miss SA pageant in Times Square, Pretoria, on Friday.
Sixteen finalists will compete for the crown, taking over from last year's winner Tamaryn Green.
The pageant will be hosted by Bonang Matheba and judged by an all-female panel featuring talk show host Anele Mdoda, actress Connie Ferguson, former Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, model and lawyer Thando Hopa, and reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray.
The winner of Miss SA will receive prizes amounting to about R3m, including R1m cash, a car and entry into the Miss World or Miss Universe pageants.
Some of our favs hit the red carpet ahead of the main ceremony, inspired by the crown.
Actresses Winnie Ntshaba, Ntando Mthethwa and Jessica Nkosi blazed the red carpet in red outfits, while Cindy Nell wore a cute black sheer number.
Pinky Girl pulled through in a soft green dress.
Some of the more daring looks came from Tamara Dey in a red jumpsuit and pink hat; Rolene Strauss in a chandelier-esque pink dress and Miss Universe, Catriona Gray, in a black and silver number.
Enhle Mbali also turned heads with a fairytale dress detailed with pieces of mirrors.
Here are some of our best (and worst) looks:
SHOW STOPPER: Khanyi Mbau & Enhle 🔥🔥🔥 the red carpet of #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/5NrSw0bAvn— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
SEXY: Pink Girl is all sorts of sexiness #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/JnP9t97p1N— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
Judging #MissSA2019 this evening, Anele Mdoda pic.twitter.com/aaBu7qKKny— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
LADY IN RED: Winnie Ntshaba graces the red carpet... #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/lDfMYLmQOA— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
Arrived at @Official_MissSA #MissSA2019 #JessicaNkosi 💎 pic.twitter.com/O4NUZgiGG2— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) August 9, 2019
COUPLE: Khaya and Ntando Mthethwa on the red carpet #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/OxPmfV8aol— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
PRETTY IN PINK: Rolene Strauss looks amazing in her little number 👌🏽 #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/ZNgwLHuKsh— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
BEAUTIFUL: Claire Mawisa graces the red carpet of #MissSA2019 in a gorgeous little number 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/aIifJ6OSxD— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
CLASSY: Former Miss SA, Cindy Nell looking ever so gorgeous on the #MissSA2019 red carpet pic.twitter.com/zu9OaQxG8k— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
FIRE: Miss Universe, Catriona Gray looking 🔥🔥🔥 #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/GQOVPxf4UE— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
GLAMOROUS: We are so here for Connie Ferguson’s dress ♥️🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nQPTrQAYmA— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
GORGEOUS: Lee Ann Liebenberg looking sexy #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/h81p3tIxCL— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
.@Official_MissSA 2018, @TamarynGreen arrived, looking absolutely stunning. #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/twIGkiD8pg— Sun International (@MillionThrills) August 9, 2019
DAZZLING: Gert Johan Coetzee looks 👌🏽 #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/jhWwKUTZed— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
QUEEN: Former Miss SA, Basetsana Kumalo looks glamorous in this dress 🥰 #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/D48W80kdGa— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
BEAUTY QUEEN: Former Miss SA 1997, Kerishnie Naicker looks ever SO gorgeous 😍 #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/ZzNOQsAzHL— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
GORGEOUS: Former Miss SA, Melinda Bam graces the red carpet #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/MNApyDyCpO— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019
SIZZLING: Ade van Heerden looks all so beautiful on the red carpet #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/L3NTXRFYP7— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2019