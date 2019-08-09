TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | The best (and worst) from the Miss SA red carpet

Here's what your favs wore on the Miss SA red carpet

09 August 2019 - 16:58 By Kyle Zeeman
Jessica Nkosi blazed the red carpet in a red outfit.
Some of Mzansi's biggest names hit the red carpet at the Miss SA pageant in Times Square, Pretoria, on Friday.

Sixteen finalists will compete for the crown, taking over from last year's winner Tamaryn Green.

The pageant will be hosted by Bonang Matheba and judged by an all-female panel featuring talk show host Anele Mdoda, actress Connie Ferguson, former Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, model and lawyer Thando Hopa, and reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

The winner of Miss SA will receive prizes amounting to about R3m, including R1m cash, a car and entry into the Miss World or Miss Universe pageants.

Some of our favs hit the red carpet ahead of the main ceremony, inspired by the crown.

Actresses Winnie Ntshaba, Ntando Mthethwa and Jessica Nkosi blazed the red carpet in red outfits, while Cindy Nell wore a cute black sheer number.

Pinky Girl pulled through in a soft green dress.

Some of the more daring looks came from Tamara Dey in a red jumpsuit and pink hat;  Rolene Strauss in a chandelier-esque pink dress and Miss Universe, Catriona Gray, in a black and silver number.

Enhle Mbali also turned heads with a fairytale dress detailed with pieces of mirrors.

Here are some of our best (and worst) looks:


