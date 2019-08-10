TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This video of Cassper Nyovest flexing will make your knees weak

10 August 2019 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Rapper Cassper Nyovest body will make your knees weak with envy
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Ladies, you may want to grab a glass of water to quench your thirst because Cassper Nyovest's video will leave you thirsty.

The rapper turned up the temperature recently after posting a hot-as-hell video that will make you think your eyes are deceiving you.

The video caused fans' jaws to fall on the floor with envy. His beyond sexy body looks like a piece of meat that will leave you hungry for days.

Some people were on the verge of throwing their computer out of the window, thinking that Cassper was going to show his bits.

Jealous down! He's got a body for die for, uyababa shem.

Just check these other snaps out:

Getting ready for #vdj2019

