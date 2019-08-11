Atandwa Kani on insecurities: I care way too much what people think of me
Black Panther actor Atandwa Kani is making massive moves overseas but even he gets overwhelmed by feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt.
The star was candid about his struggles in a series of social media posts recently, telling fans that he was getting rid of a lot of his hangups.
In one post he admitted that he cared "way too much" about what people thought of him.
Hi...My name is Atandwa Kani & I care WAY too much about what people think about me... I’m done with that.. Thank you..— Atandwa Kani (@AtandwaKani) August 2, 2019
In another he said he was working on his insecurities.
Hi... My name is Atandwa Kani & I’m so damn insecure... but I’m working on that...bye— Atandwa Kani (@AtandwaKani) August 2, 2019
He went on to explain that he often worried that he had not achieved enough in his life.
Hello My name is Atandwa Kani... I’m worried that I REALLY should be further in my life with my achievements, but I REALLY am not... but I’m working on it... thank you... bye— Atandwa Kani (@AtandwaKani) August 3, 2019
His tweets resonated with many, who filled the comments sections of the posts to share their own battles with overcoming insecurities.
Hi Atandwa. My name is Mokgadi Mojapelo and i developed the habit of second guessing myself after going through a hellish period in my life. I'm working on it and slowly getting there. It shall be well. https://t.co/8SCfPPvdno— Mokgadi Mojapelo (@Mokgadi_Heart) August 3, 2019
I can relate and I'm working on myself to accept things I cannot change and work on those within my control and surrender all to the Universe. https://t.co/BwRFN3BZsw— Nomonde♑️🇿🇦 (@NomondeNozulu) August 3, 2019
Hi Atandwa Kani— Mikateko Ndlovu (@Mikateko_Ndlovu) August 3, 2019
My name is Mikateko ndlovu,
Suffered Low Self Esteem, lack of self Confidence and I was Insecure,
Worked on it for years. Goodluck on your journey, you will be fine 🙏🏿 https://t.co/BOv9PKoDF7
You are not alone. I keep pushing myself to achieve more eventhough I know I am better off than most and I'm grateful for that.— AA (@AstericoA) August 3, 2019
Hi Athandwa, I do too. I'm my own worst critic and it causes me anxiety.. I'm aware and working on it too. https://t.co/X3SB3qOJSN— Phomi🔥 (@raelee007) August 3, 2019
Being insecure mean you're less likely to take foolish risks. It's a form of waryness, a survival function. Just don't allow it to dominate. Still remember flying to Brazil and in the plane, I watched "Love by chance" for the 1st time. Excitement on my face was priceless.— Princy Mthombeni (@Princymthombeni) August 4, 2019
Hi @Athandwakani you not alone, its an everyday struggle for me too!!!!— Senziwembhele (@Senziwe37431671) August 3, 2019