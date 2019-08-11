TshisaLIVE

Atandwa Kani on insecurities: I care way too much what people think of me

We can so relate!

11 August 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Black Panther actor Atandwa Kani is making massive moves overseas but even he gets overwhelmed by feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt.

The star was candid about his struggles in a series of social media posts recently, telling fans that he was getting rid of a lot of his hangups.

In one post he admitted that he cared "way too much" about what people thought of him.

In another he said he was working on his insecurities.

He went on to explain that he often worried that he had not achieved enough in his life.

We could relate and were like...

His tweets resonated with many, who filled the comments sections of the posts to share their own battles with overcoming insecurities.

