Here's what to expect on the next season of 'The Terror:Infamy'
The Terror:Infamy, which is the second season of AMC Network's horror anthology is sure to have you glued to the edge of your seats with it's thrilling storyline about the internment and Japanese culture.
Set to premiere on August 13 at 9pm, the storyline is set during World War II, in an internment camp for Japanese Americans. The internment of Japanese Americans during the war is rarely spoken about, because of the trauma it left behind.
TshisaLIVE caught up with director Alexander Woo and some of the cast members in Los Angeles to chat about what the next season has in store for viewers.
The series boasts a star-studded cast including Star Trek's George Takei, who, with his family, was held in an internment camp when he was a little boy.
George played a big role in ensuring the details were as accurate as possible, while sharing his experience at the camp with fellow cast members.
Alexander said one of the challenges of directing the emotionally-charged series was helping viewers to walk in the shoes of Japanese Americans during the tumultuous time.
"The main challenge of directing this season was helping the audience to emotionally access the terror of the historical experience and also for the audience to feel what it's like to be inside of the skin of the Japanese Americans."
TshisaLIVE got a sneak peek of the first two episodes and Derek, along with the talented cast, did a sterling job of stirring all sorts of emotions within the viewer.
Derek Mio, who plays the lead, Nakayama, said he felt a great sense of honour being part of the season, especially because his family had been part of the internment.
He added that landing the role had made his family proud and he hopes the audience would enjoy the season as much as he enjoyed creating it.